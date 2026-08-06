Steelers Rookie RB Suffers Apparent Injury

A Pittsburgh Steelers rookie appears as though he won't be participating in practice.

As noted by Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, running back Eli Heidenreich was not in pads while heading down to the practice fields at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, signaling he won't be active.

It's unclear if Heidenreich is dealing with an injury or not, or rather what the reasoning is behind him being set to miss Pittsburgh's practice.

Regardless, it's a tough break for Heidenreich as he looks to lock down a 53-man roster spot after being selected in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What are Heidenreich's Chances of Making 53-Man Roster?

Regarded as a steal at the end of Day 3, Heidenreich was viewed as a Swiss Army knife who could do a little bit of everything.

Whether it was line up in the backfield as a running back, take some snaps at wide receiver or see the field on special teams, it appeared the organization found a potentially valuable role player who could wear a ton of hats.

A Pittsburgh native, the homecoming narrative surrounding Heidenreich surely added to some of the early hype he faced upon joining the Steelers.

As training camp gets into full swing and the preseason draws closer, however, it's become obvious that Heidenreich is fighting an uphill battle when it comes to cracking the 53-man roster.

On the Steelers' first depth chart of training camp, Heidenreich was listed as the fifth-team running back alongside Travis Homer.

Too much stock can't be placed into the depth chart considering how much time is left between now and final roster cuts on August 30. That doesn't mean it holds zero weight, though, and it is a bit of a worrying sign for Heidenreich.

He isn't listed among Pittsburgh's kick or punt returners on the depth chart either, but he has worked some as the second-team protector on the punt team.

Because he's working at the lowest end of the depth chart, Heidenreich's opportunities to come out and prove that he's worthy of a surge to the No. 3 or 4 spot won't be plentiful.

It doesn't help that he appears to be injured as well, resulting in valuable lost time in his first training camp with the Steelers.

It's not set in stone, but Heidenreich's odds of cracking thre 53-man roster don't feel super high at the moment.

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