Steelers Rookie Max Iheanachor Injured at Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their best to avoid serious problems during training camp, but they can't always stay perfect.

Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor suffered an injury during training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. on Aug. 6.

Iheanachor was participating in a team drill at practice and then worked with trainers on the sideline, where they were evaluating his left shoulder area.

The Steelers rookie then went to the other side of the field and is still currently undergoing medical evaluation from trainers.

Iheanachor A Massive Part of Steelers Future

Iheanachor was the Steelers first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, taking him 21st overall.

He stands 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, an imposing figure, and someone the Steelers hope will serve as their tackle for the long-term and an anchor on the offensive line.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers listed Iheanachor as the second right tackle, behind Dylan Cook, so this preseason is big for the rookie, as he looks to try and establish himself as a starter early on in his career.

Pittsburgh has their first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers in a week on Aug. 13 at Acrisure Stadium and they'll hope this isn't too serious for Iheanachor and he's ready to go.

What Steelers Will Do If Iheanachor is Out Long-Term

The Steelers will have to look at other players if they don't have Iheanachor available for the preseason or to start this season.

Doug Nester is the third listed right tackle on the Steelers initial depth chart, so is next in line if Cook also gets injured or can't play.

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jeremiah Moon (left) works against /offensive tackle Doug Nester (right) during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nester joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2024 NFL Draft, as he played for both West Virginia and Virginia Tech in college, starting in 52 games.

He has spent two preseasons with the Steelers, with 85 snaps at right tackle and special teams in 2024 and played 132 snaps in 2025, with 86 coming at left guard and 32 comin at right guard.

Nester has never played for the Steelers, but if Iheanachor isn't ready to go, then he could earn himself a big opportunity and play for the team this year.

There is always a chance the Steelers have 2023 first round pick Broderick Jones move back over to right tackle, as they listed him as the backup left tackle on the depth chart behind 2024 first round pick Troy Fautanu.

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