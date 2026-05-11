Steelers Sign Star Kicker Chris Boswell to Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten a big extension done ahead of OTAs.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers and kicker Chris Boswell have come to terms on a four-year, $28 million deal that will keep him with the team through the 2030 campaign.

Steelers have agreed to terms with K Chris Boswell on a four-year, $28 million extension. The $7 million average per year ties him with Brandon Aubrey for highest paid kicker in NFL history, per CAA Football. Boswell is now locked in with the Steelers through the 2030 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2026

Boswell's new contract is identical to the extension Brandon Aubrey signed with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason, tieing them for the biggest deals for a kicker in NFL history.

The 35-year-old held in during training camp last offseason in hopes of securing a better deal, though nothing came to fruition at that time and he ended it during the preseason.

Now, the second-longest tenured Steeler behind Cameron Heyward is getting rewarded. His prior contract, which he was entering the final year of, made him the 10th-highest-paid kicker in the league with an average annual value of $5 million.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) celebrates after a field goal with place kicker Chris Boswell (9) during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The two-time Pro Bowler is in his 12th year with Pittsburgh. Boswell's field goal percentage for his career currently sits at 87.7%, while his extra point percentage is at 95.7%.

In 2025, he made 27 of his 32 field goal attempts and 42 of his 43 extra point tries.

What Extensions Are Next for Steelers?

With the Boswell deal out of the way, Pittsburgh's focus can now turn to Joey Porter Jr. and Nick Herbig as well as Darnell Washington and Keeanu Benton, all of whom are members of its 2023 draft class.

Porter Jr. is arguably the most talented player on the team's defense, and he is line for a contract that should fall in the same range as the extensions Jaycee Horn (four years, $100 million) and Patrick Surtain II (four years, $96 million) have signed in recent years.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) rushes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Herbig is an interesting case study because he's never been a full-time starter for Pittsburgh, but he has a high ceiling and could become the team's No. 1 EDGE rusher sooner rather than later.

Washington's bread-and-butter is blocking, which is aided by his 6-foot-7, 300-plus pound frame, but he also showed that he can be a reliable weapon as a receiving option in 2025 (364 yards and one touchdown on 31 catches).

Benton has put up good numbers for the Steelers, recording 123 tackles and 7.5 sacks over 51 games, and is better suited to move to three-tech rather than continuing to line up at nose tackle.

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