Rankings Steelers Most Important Contract Extensions

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of players eligible for an extension this offseason, though each case comes with varying levels of urgency.

The Steelers haven't been shy to hand out new contracts to their homegrown players in recent years, including T.J. Watt, Pat Freiermuth, Jaylen Warren and Cam Heyward, and there's no reason to believe they'll change their tone this time around.

With that, here are our rankings of each player up for an extension this summer based on how imperative it is for Pittsburgh to hammer out a deal.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after a sack against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

5). Keeanu Benton

Ranking Benton last on this list isn't meant as a slight towards him as a player or his level of importance to the Steelers long-term.

He's been productive for Pittsburgh throughout his three years with the team after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, recording 123 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 51 games, but he's more replaceable than every other player on this list.

Benton should not be a nose tackle and is likely primed for a permanent move to three-tech at some point, but it's hard to imagine the Steelers prioritizing hammering out a contract with him over the next few months.

4). Darnell Washington

Washington had a breakout campaign in 2025, recording 364 yards and one touchdown on 31 catches, but a broken forearm ended his year early in Week 17.

A blocking specialist at 6-foot-7 and over 300 pounds who proved himself capable of making an impact in the passing game as a mismatch for any defensive player, Washington has an intriguing future in the NFL.

The Steelers should initiate extension talks with Washington and look to keep him in town for the foreseeable future, but the other three players on this list are simply more integral to the team's success and will require more effort.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

3). Chris Boswell

Boswell is arguably the best kicker in the league, yet his average annual value ($5 million) in the last year of his current contract ranks 10th among all players at the position.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac stated that Boswell "appears to be first in line" to get an extension from the Steelers. As the second-longest tenured player on the team, and with few concerns about him declining given that kickers typically age rather gracefully, it would seem he's in good shape to receive a new contract that exceeds the four-year, $28 million pact Brandon Aubrey signed with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

2). Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh's No. 1 corner and one of the top talents at the position across the NFL after a breakout 2025 campaign, Porter Jr. is going nowhere.

The former second-round pick is perhaps the new face of the team's defense, and he should net a contract that's in line with what the likes of Jaycee Horn (four years, $100 million), Derek Stingley (three years, $90 million) and Patrick Surtain II (four years, $96 million) have landed in recent years.

While finding common ground with Porter Jr. is a necessity, it feels like that outcome is more of a sure thing than it is with the next player on this list.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) gestures against the Houston Texans during the first quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

1). Nick Herbig

Trying to pinpoint Herbig's true market value is a tough task, and that's why Pittsburgh could find it a bit tough to sign him to a new contract this summer that could range anywhere from the upper-teens to mid-20s in terms of millions he'll earn per year.

The 24-year-old has all the looks of a future No. 1 EDGE rusher for the Steelers, and he may already be better than both T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith despite never being a full-time starter during his career up to this point.

Herbig's agent, Joe DiBenedetto, recently stated on "The Fehoko Show" that his client wants to "be a Pittsburgh Steeler for life." It's not as simple as that desire translating to easy negotiations between the parties, though, and with the EDGE market exploding in recent years, Pittsburgh has to act with heightened urgency regarding Herbig's contract situation to ensure he's on the roster for a long time.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!