Steelers Insider Hints at First Contract Extension - And It's Surprising

With the 2026 NFL Draft having come and gone, and OTAs and the summer training schedule around the corner, the Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason has hit its slowest period.

The next logical step in the NFL calendar is the contract discussion phase, where many of the NFL's veterans will earn their extensions. This year's extension, for the most part, will affect the 2023 class for the most part.

For the Steelers that includes kicker Chris Boswell, who is on the path to being one of the greatest kickers in the history of the National Football League. In an article discussing the extensions the Steelers might offer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac did not mention Boswell due to it not being a rookie extension. Instead, he opted to mention him at the end, saying he believes the extension is already in the works.

“And that list doesn’t include kicker Chris Boswell, who would appear to be first in line to get a contract extension,” Dulac wrote.

Would a Boswell Extension be Smart?

Boswell's extension would be quite deserved, as he stands out as one of the greatest kickers in league history, at least through each kicker's first contract. He currently stands as the No. 6 most accurate kicker in the history of the NFL of all qualified kickers, and is fourth in active kickers total field goals with 299. He was a 2024 All-Pro and is expected to get a pay bump from the $4.7 million he was paid in 2025.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks a field goal in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

His market value, as estimated by contract website Spotrac, is at an average annual value of $6.5 million, which would be a $1.8 million increase year from year.

The remainder of the Steelers' 2023 rookie class includes cornerback Joey Porter Jr., tight end Darnell Washington, nose tackle Keeanu Benton, edge rusher Nick Herbig. With that in mind, the Steelers may look to extend all of those players, with Benton the only exception that really could occur.

Porter Jr. came into his own in the last season, turning the tides on his previous image as penalty prone, playing incredibly safe football in 2025. Washington proved nearly impossible to tackle in the receiving game and a top tier blocker, while Herbig has been a great one-two punch with T.J. Watt for opposing quarterbacks.

Boswell, who was a prospect in the 2014 draft cycle, will likely see his career end sooner than the majority of Steelers due to receive an extension at the same time as him. That being said, his legacy will last for quite a long time following the conclusion of his career.

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