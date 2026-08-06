Steelers Signing is Bad News for Rising Rookie Robert Spears-Jennings

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rookie who's taken a surprising amount of first-team reps at training camp. Heading into the midway point of camp, it felt like he was given a chance to really prove himself, even as a seventh-round pick. But with the team's latest addition, things don't look great for Robert Spears-Jennings.

The Steelers went out and signed for Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukwuamu, according to his agency Aura Sports. The 26-year-old spent the 2021-2024 seasons with Mike McCarthy in Dallas and standing 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he's proven to be a reliable special teamer throughout his five-year NFL career.

The move of Mukwuamu isn't what Spears-Jennings wanted to hear. Why? Because he was supposed to be Steelers' special teams option.

While working with the first team wasn't an indication he was going to start, it was giving him an opportunity to earn a place on this roster. With the addition of Rayshawn Jenkins after the team cut Darnell Savage, there was a veteran third option behind DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker. Then, Spears-Jennings was trying to earn his place as the fourth safety on the depth chart.

He would need to shine in special teams to do so.

Can Spears-Jennings Still Make the Team?

The simple answer is yes, but it's now more difficult than it was.

Before the signing of Mukwuamu, all Spears-Jennings needed to do was not screw up. If he remained quiet but also consistent on the field, the Steelers would find a place for him and hope to develop their seventh-round rookie.

Now, he not only needs to stay away from making mistakes, but he also needs to prove that he's worth more than Mukwuamu. He can do so by looking just as good and being a first-year NFL player over a fifth-year NFL player, but that's all while hoping Mukwuamu doesn't shine during training camp and the preseason.

Spears-Jennings is now facing the same pressure he was on draft night. It's about proving himself and taking advantage of every opportunity presented to him. Maybe he did enough in the limited time he was running with the starters at practice. Maybe, the Steelers didn't see enough and wanted to add more help.

Either way, the fourth safety position is now up for grabs, and there's no guarantee the Oklahoma product is going to be around by the start of the season.

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