Steelers Signing Probably Means Bad News for Jalen Ramsey Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers' most recent addition could spell bad news for Jalen Ramsey.

After previously hosting him for a tryout, the Steelers signed veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins to a one-year deal before their fourth practice of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Safety depth was arguably Pittsburgh's biggest remaining need, and it has now filled that hole with Jenkins, who will compete alongside Darnell Savage, Robert Spears-Jennings and Sebastian Castro for a backup spot behind the team's starting tandem of DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker.

Though Ramsey is expected to serve as the Steelers' primary slot corner, he spent the latter half of the 2025 campaign at safety and should fill somewhat of a hybrid role in new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's system.

After being placed on the PUP list with a knee injury he suffered during minicamp in June, however, there may be some cause for concern when it comes to his availability for the rest of training camp, perhaps incentivizing the organization to move quickly to add a veteran safety as extra insurance.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) warms up before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Jenkins Signing Could Mean for Ramsey and Steelers' Safety Situation

General manager Omar Khan stated that Ramsey's injury didn't require surgery and that he'll remain out for a couple of weeks.

Though Ramsey's injury doesn't appear super significant in nature, the fact that he went down nearly two months ago and still isn't ready to participate is at least a little bit worrying.

There doesn't seem to be much, if any, concern that his status for Week 1 will end up in question. Still, Ramsey's prospective timeline could mean that he'll end up missing a huge chunk of training camp, which could put him behind the eight-ball when it comes to ingratiating himself within Graham's defense and learning the ins and outs of his new role.

Now, Ramsey is a 10-year veteran and potential Hall of Famer, so the Steelers' coaching staff shouldn't be too worried on that front. There's nothing more valuable than time and reps when a new system is being implemented, though.

Pittsburgh was always in the market for another safety regardless of Ramsey's status. Jenkins is about as reliable of a No. 3 safety option that was still left on the market, and handing him Ramsey's reps at the position that are now up for grabs during training camp makes plenty of sense.

The Steelers will surely update Ramsey's status in the near future, but the addition of Jenkins may signal that the former isn't going to participate for most of training camp.

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