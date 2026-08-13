Predicting Steelers Starters vs. Packers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to open their preseason against the Green Bay Packers, making their first exhibition game of the season.

A lot of the starters will not play, whether it’s due to injury or head coach Mike McCarthy’s decision. So, what will the starting lineup look like?

Judging off what we’ve seen at practice, here’s the most likely first group to head out onto the field for the Steelers.

Quarterback - Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph should get the start against the Packers, with Will Howard playing second and Drew Allar taking over in the second half to finish the game.

Running Back - Kaleb Johnson

It’s hard to see Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle taking reps in this game. Maybe later in the preseason, but right now, it’s likely Kaleb Johnson with Lew Nichols, Travis Homer and Eli Heidrenreich behind him,

Fullback - Riley Nowakowski

Nowakowski might play the entire game. The fifth-round rookie has looked good as the team’s primary fullback and should get plenty of reps in this one.

Tight End - Pat Freiermuth

While the running backs will probably miss the game, the tight ends won’t. Look for Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington to start and Robert Tonyan to come off the bench.

Wide Receiver - Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard, Brandon Smith

Brandon Smith has worked his way up the depth chart and will likely start alongside Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson. Look for Wilson to be on the outside with Smith and Bernard to play the slot. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. will miss the game due to injuries.

Offensive Line - Troy Fautanu (LT), Mason McCormick (LG), Zach Frazier (C), Spencer Anderson (RG), Dylan Cook (RT)

The Steelers will start their first-team offensive line in the preseason opener. This gives the group a chance to mesh as much as possible before Week 1 of the regular season. Mike McCarthy has also called out the miscommunications throughout training camp, meaning they still have plenty of work to do together.

Defensive Line - Keeanu Benton (DT), Derrick Harmon (DE), Yahya Black (NT)

Cam Heyward isn’t playing a preseason game. The 37-year-old doesn’t need the reps and is better off being on the sideline and staying healthy. So, Keeanu Benton will move over to defensive tackle and Yahya Black will start at nose.

Edge Rushers - Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

There’s a small chance that Alex Highsmith plays in this game, but it’s pretty unlikely. The Steelers don’t need to see anything from him and T.J. Watt, and they’ve been working with the defensive players long enough to know how to step into Week 1 and be ready to go. Look for Herbig and Sawyer to start this one.

Inside Linebacker - Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson

The Steelers have two young inside linebackers who could still use some help developing. Given that Patrick Graham has taken over as defensive coordinator, Queen and Wilson could use all of the reps they can get to make sure their communication is sharp and they aren’t causing any mistakes relaying the plays to the defense.

Cornerback - Asante Samuel Jr., Daylen Everette, Jamel Dean

Dean isn’t a given, but there’s a chance he, Asante Samuel Jr. and Daylen Everette are the first three on the field. Otherwise, it’ll probably be Samuel, Everette and Doneiko Slaughter in the slot.

Safety - Robert Spears-Jennings, Rayshawn Jenkins

The Steelers won’t have DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker available for their preseason opener. Elliott is still not fully back from his knee injury last season and Brisker missed some practice time before the game. So, Robert Spears-Jennings, who has taken a ton of first-team reps in training camp, and Rayshawn Jenkins will line up as the starters. Really, this is an opportunity for both to lock up their spots on the 53-man roster.

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