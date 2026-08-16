Steelers’ New LB Ready for Any Role

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers brought back a familiar face with the re-signing of linebacker Elandon Roberts. The hard-hitting linebacker played two seasons previously with the Steelers, but spent the 2025 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, the Steelers have a middle linebacker room that they can rely on heading into the 2026 regular season. Roberts started nearly 30 games for the team over the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, and brings over 150 games of NFL experience to a position group that was in need of an injection of energy.

It’s not quite clear where Roberts fits into the depth chart, however. But as far as E-Rob is concerned, he’s here to do whatever the team asks him to do.

“Right now, man, I’m just doing whatever they ask me to do,” he said. “Whatever role comes of it, comes of it. That’s all I can do, you know. Make the reps count that I’m in on. Be a good teammate, a good leader. And just come out here every day ready to go.”

McCarthy’s Plans for Roberts Aren’t Clear

Head coach Mike McCarthy had plenty of contract news to discuss after the team’s recent practice at St. Vincent College. Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton signed an impressive four-year contract that could pay him up to $72 million. Not only that, Roberts signed a one-year deal to return to the ‘Burgh.

So, where does he fit in this team’s defense? Well, that’s not exactly clear, even from McCarthy. He was sure, however, to share how happy he was to have the veteran back in the fold at inside linebacker.

“I’ve always viewed him as a physical, old-school-type linebacker,” he said. “It’s great to have him back in the mix.”

The head coach didn’t show his cards, but there’s one path this team could go down that might bring back happy memories for Steelers fans.

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) reacts as he takes the field against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

PQ and Roberts Reunion Might Be Perfect Combination

When the team signed Patrick Queen to a big free-agent deal in 2024, the idea was to pair him with Roberts for a one-two punch. It wasn’t the most fearsome duo in the NFL, but Roberts certainly helped elevate Queen’s game.

PQ finished his first season in Pittsburgh as a Pro Bowl linebacker. He recorded 129 tackles and immediately made the $13 million price tag worthwhile.

In 2025, however, Queen wasn’t quite as productive and effective. Part of the reason was because of poor defensive line play in the run game, which forced more pressure on the second layer of the defense.

Another part, however, was that Queen looked stretched thin. He was counted on to both stop the run and be a blanket in pass coverage. Maybe with an improved version of Payton Wilson and Roberts playing alongside him, however, the Steelers inside linebacker room is ready for an improved campaign. And Roberts is a critical piece, no matter what role he plays.

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