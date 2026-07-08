Steelers No. 21 Player: Patrick Queen Needs a Comeback

Inside linebacker is one of the weaker position groups on the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster, but Patrick Queen could change that narrative with a bounce-back showing in 2026.

Queen hasn't quite lived up to his big-money contract with the Steelers over his two seasons with the team thus far. With a new coaching staff in town, though, including defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, he'll have somewhat of a fresh start that may help unlock his potential and revitalize his career.

With the pedigree of a first-round pick and two-time Pro Bowler, there's no question about Queen's raw talent. Now, it's about putting all the pieces back together in what may be shaping up as his final campaign in Pittsburgh.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6)) takes the field for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Queen's Background with Steelers

A first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 out of LSU, Queen started all 67 games he appeared in for the team. Over that span, he logged 13.5 sacks and 454 tackles on Pittsburgh's biggest rival.

Upon reaching free agency ahead of the 2024 campaign, however, Queen switched allegiances and inked what at the time was the largest deal for an outside free agent in Steelers history at three years and $41 million.

He immediately took on the green dot duties, meaning he received the defensive play call in his helmet, and slotted in as the team's No. 1 inside linebacker while playing alongside Elandon Roberts and Payton Wilson.

Queen played 100 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps in 2024 and led the team in tackles with 129, helping him earn the second Pro Bowl nod of his career.

The Steelers finished the year on a five-game losing streak, however, including a Wild Card round defeat at the hands of the Ravens, with reports of communication issues popping up amidst their slide.

Queen was far from the only player to blame, but his role as the hub of communication for the unit meant the spotlight was pointed firmly at him.

The 26-year-old once again handled the green dot responsibilities in 2025 and started all 17 games for Pittsburgh. He led the league in missed tackles with 32 (per Pro Football Focus), though, and struggled with remaining consistent.

Queen's name was tossed around in trade conversations this offseason, with the Dallas Cowboys emerging as a suitor at the start of free agency. Nothing ultimately came to fruition on that front, and he's now set to return for the final year of his deal as a key piece of the defense.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) reacts after a defensive stop against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Queen is So Important to Steelers in 2026

Though Wilson has the tools to eventually grow into a top dog at inside linebacker, he's far from a complete player. An incredible athlete for the position who can be quite adept in coverage, his run defense leaves a lot to be desired.

In a room that also includes Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener and Malik Harrison, the latter of whom may not make the 53-man roster due to the cap savings that would come from parting ways with him, Queen has to step up as the most polished and complete option among the bunch.

He's never been perfect, but he's a starting-caliber linebacker who has proven he can man the middle of a defense in the past. Perhaps Wilson taking on some of the communication responsibilities would take a load off Queen's shoulders and allow him to play more freely, especially in a new scheme.

Truth be told, Pittsburgh needs Queen to be a consistent, stable presence in order for the defense to reach its ceiling. He doesn't have to come out and be one of the top linebackers in the NFL, but just eliminating some of the mistakes that have plagued him over the past two seasons may be enough for him to return to his prior form.

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