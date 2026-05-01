Time for Steelers to Trade Their Former First-Round Pick

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a decision on Broderick Jones that tells you everything.

After three years of back-and-forth play, the Steelers decided to decline Jones's fifth-year option. What it means is that 2026 will be the final year of Jones's rookie contract before hitting free agency. Normally, that would leave the door open for another deal after the year, as the team just didn't want to tie themselves to their former first-round pick for another guaranteed season.

In this instance, it's clear they're ready to move on.

The Steelers haven't known when Jones will be ready for the season all offseason. After missing the final portion of 2025 with a neck injury, Jones underwent surgery and his return timeline remains foggy. The team is hopeful he'll be ready before the start of the season, but it's nothing close to a guarantee that he will be.

If he's not, the team is prepared to let Dylan Cook compete for the starting job. With who? The player they just drafted to replace Jones, first-round tackle out of Arizona State, Max Iheanachor.

Time for Steelers to Trade Jones

The Steelers have depth. Right now, Cook and Iheanachor can battle for one starting job, while Troy Fautanu allows them to be flexible with the other. If the Steelers want to move Fautanu to the left side, they can. If they want Cook to play the left, they can do that as well.

Their options are in front of them, though, and by the time Jones is back on the field and ready to play, they will have made a decision on the 2026 season.

So, is Jones just going to sit on the bench all year?

Pittsburgh's best option is to move now. Jones may not be ready for the start of the season, but he is a former first-round pick who's just 24-years-old. Some team, some where will value that.

Maybe Jones is only worth a Day 3 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. That's fine. At this point, it's not about the Steelers trying to get the best return for him, but rather get a return at all.

If the plan is in place to replace Jones, which it is, why not? The Steelers have a reliable backup in Jones that is only scratching the surface of what he could do in the NFL. They have two foundation pieces for the future in Fautanu and Iheanachor. And as a safety blanket, they have Spencer Anderson, who they'd like to extend this summer and who can play all five positions.

The decision is easy. It's time for the Steelers to move on early from Broderick Jones.

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