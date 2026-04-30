Steelers Player Tells Truth About Broderick Jones Rumors

One of Broderick Jones' Pittsburgh Steelers teammates is pushing back on the idea that he suffered a setback in his recovery from a season-ending neck injury.

On his self-titled podcast, Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz casted some doubt on the idea that Jones isn't healthy at the moment while stating that he believes the former first-round pick is still on track as he works his way back onto the field.

"I don't know how true those rumors are that he is unhealthy," Kuntz said. "I know obviously he has his neck injury, but I don't know how true any of it [is]. I'm pretty sure that he's going to make a full recovery."

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) reacts as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A Rundown of the Recent Jones Updates

Jones, who suffered his neck injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 12 last year, was seen back-pedaling during what looked like a warm-up or conditioning drill in a video posted by the Steelers on X on April 8 during Phase 1 of their offseason program under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

On April 20, however, ESPN's Adam Schefter put out a report stating that Jones had suffered a setback and was set to be evaluated as a means of figuring out whether or not he'd be ready for training camp and/or the regular season.

"Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones suffered a setback to the neck injury he sustained last season, and is scheduled to be examined this week to determine whether he will be ready for training camp and/or the start of the season, per league sources," Schefter wrote.

During his pre-draft press conference with McCarthy that same day, however, general manager Omar Khan threw cold water on the idea that there had been a recent development that would hamper Jones' progression.

"Nothing has changed with Broderick. He's still working to try to get back to where he needs to be. Nothing has changed there. No new information since we last spoke in March," Khan said.

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) pass blocks during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Where the Steelers Stand at OT

While Pittsburgh certainly hopes Kuntz is right and that Jones will be good to go sooner rather than later, his timeline for a true return to action still appears to be up in the air.

The deadline to pick up Jones' fifth-year option is May 1, and the organization is almost certain to not do so, which would allow the 24-year-old to reach free agency next offseason.

With all of the uncertainty surrounding Jones, the Steelers selected Arizona State's Max Iheanachor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft after missing out on USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Iheanachor might not be ready to start by Week 1 as he refines his technique and adapts to the NFL. If that is the case, and Troy Fautanu shifts over to left tackle in anticipation of Iheanachor eventually slotting in at right tackle as a rookie, than Dylan Cook could be in line to fill in at the position to open the regular season.

Jones may factor into that conversation too, but it all depends on whether or not he's healthy.

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