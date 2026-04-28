Veteran DT Backs Out of Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer set to reunite with a veteran defensive lineman.

Shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft concluded, it was reported that the Steelers were in agreement on a deal to re-sign Dean Lowry, who missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL he suffered during training camp.

However, according to NFL Network's, that agreement is off and Lowry will not play for the Steelers in 2026 as he gets back into playing shape.

Upon further review: Dean Lowry has decided to take a little more time to work into playing shape. He did not take a physical, but he has been fully cleared from last season’s injury. https://t.co/x9hXCUagjo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2026

The 31-year-old, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers, signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2024 campaign and appeared in 12 games that season. Over that stretch, he logged a sack and five tackles across 159 defensive snaps.

Lowry was likely to find himself towards the bottom of the depth chart and on the roster bubble heading into the regular season if he had rejoined the Steelers.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) looks on during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers' DL Depth Without Lowry

Pittsburgh, at least for the 2026 season, has both a good amount of talent and depth along the interior of its defensive line.

Cam Heyward, who signed a one-year extension worth $18 million earlier this offseason that officially locked him in for this year, remains among the league's elite players at the position and is fresh off a second-team All-Pro campaign in 2025.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, and with some questions about his future with the organization, Keeanu Benton is set to start once again for Pittsburgh after recording a career-high 51 tackles and 5.5 sacks last season.

Derrick Harmon, the team's first-round pick in last year's draft, will see plenty of snaps as well after an impressive rookie campaign in which he was stout against the run and posted 3.0 sacks in 12 contests.

Sebastian Joseph-Day should play a big role, particularly on run downs, after signing a two-year contract worth $11 million in free agency, and the same can be said for Yahya Black after playing 17 games as a rookie in 2025.

After re-signing with the Steelers on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, Esezi Otomewo will bring some juice as a pass rusher after logging a sack and nine pressures over 104 pass rush snaps last year, per Pro Football Focus.

Sixth-round pick Gabriel Rubio, Logan Lee, Kyler Baugh, Jahvaree Ritzie and undrafted free agent Kevin Jobity Jr. round out the rest of Pittsburgh's depth options at the position.

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