Steelers Re-Sign Veteran DT After Missing Last Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back a veteran defensive lineman in the aftermath of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have re-signed Dean Lowry, bolstering their depth in the trenches in the process.

Veteran DE Dean Lowry is re-signing with the #Steelers, source said. Some important depth following the draft. pic.twitter.com/9WjEUGIfUd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2026

Pittsburgh's only selection in the draft along the interior of the defensive line was sixth-rounder Gabriel Rubio out of Notre Dame, meaning there could be room for Lowry on the 53-man roster depending on how he performs throughout the offseason program leading into training camp and the preseason.

Lowry was a fourth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers under head coach Mike McCarthy in 2016, and the two will now reunite in Pittsburgh.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes against pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dean Lowry (94) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lowry's Time with Steelers

After suffering a season-ending pectoral injury as a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, Lowry signed a two-year deal worth $5 million with the Steelers.

He appeared in 12 games for Pittsburgh in 2024, making one start while logging five tackles and a sack across 159 defensive snaps.

Lowry missed the entire 2025 campaign, however, after suffering a torn ACL during training camp.

Steelers' Defensive Line Depth Chart

As was the case last season, Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon are set to take a majority of the snaps along the interior of the defensive line for Pittsburgh.

Heyward earned second-team All-Pro honors with 78 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble, while Benton had a career-high 51 tackles and 5.5 quarterback takedowns.

Harmon, in his rookie year, finished with 3.0 sacks and 27 tackles over 12 games after the Steelers selected him with the No. 21 overall pick out of Oregon.

Sebastian Joseph-Day should also fill a sizable role in 2025 after signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the team in free agency last month. The 31-year-old has logged 15.5 sacks and 314 tackles in 105 games during his career, and he spent each of the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Yahya Black, a fifth-round pick out of Iowa in last year's draft, will remain a key rotational piece after putting up 28 tackles in 416 defensive snaps as a rookie.

Beyond Lowry, the likes of Rubio, Esezi Otomewo, Logan Lee, Kyler Baugh and Jahvaree Ritzie round out the bottom of the Steelers' depth chart at the position.

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