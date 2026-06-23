Will Howard, Drew Allar Huge Winners of Steelers QB News

The Pittsburgh Steelers' pair of young quarterbacks received some refreshing news regarding Brendan Sorsby.

With the NFL opting not to hold a supplemental draft this summer and thus ensuring Sorsby's only other opportunity to enter the league is by declaring for the 2027 NFL Draft, both Will Howard and Drew Allar won't face any competition from another up-and-coming signal caller this summer.

While next year's draft is still the target for the Steelers when it comes to finding a franchise quarterback, having to kick the can down the road in this instance means Howard and Allar now have additional time to prove themselves and aren't at risk of losing their respective roles in 2026.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How Howard Benefits

Unless Pittsburgh was willing, or planning, to carry four quarterbacks had it landed Sorsby in the supplemental draft before it was nixed, Howard was all but certain to part ways with the organization.

Perhaps he would've latched back onto the practice squad if he were cut and subsequently cleared waivers, but the 24-year-old would've otherwise become a complete afterthought behind Sorsby and Allar.

The outlook on Howard ever becoming a long-term starter for the Steelers is grim at best. Because Sorsby won't be on the roster this season, however, his battle with Mason Rudolph for the backup job behind Aaron Rodgers won't be rendered obsolete.

It's possible Howard could win it over Rudolph and show enough leading into the 2027 campaign that he could earn the starting role to open the year before Allar or a rookie takes over.

That feels like it's looking too far ahead, though. In the present, the fact that Sorsby isn't on the team means Howard's odds of cracking the 53-man roster remain rather high.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Allar Is In a Good Spot

Assuming trading Allar was never on the table regardless of their potential plans if they had brought Sorsby in, the Penn State product was always going to be on the Steelers' roster in 2026.

The third-round rookie would've had far more of a convoluted path to any sort of meaningful role with the team had Sorsby shared the quarterback room with him, though.

Their strengths are incredibly similar, though Sorsby has a significant leg-up over Allar in terms of his mobility, which could've ultimately been the difference down the line in any position battle between the two.

It's still too early to champion Allar, and it's likely that a first-round quarterback in the 2027 draft would usurp him if that's the direction Pittsburgh ends up going in.

Nevertheless, with less pressure and more focus from the coaching staff on helping him develop than there would've been if Sorsby were in town, Allar doesn't have to worry about competing with another signal caller when he isn't really ready to do so.

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