No running backs in the NFL Draft. Bold predictions. The perfect draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers Might Not Draft a Running Back

In a Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft conducted with notable Pittsburgh podcast Around The 412 during their "Mock Draft Monday" series, AllSteelers' Noah Strackbein completed a mock draft where the Steelers grabbed top-tier linemen in the first two rounds. Is there a possibility the Steelers don't take a running back with their first two picks like reports have suggested?

Pittsburgh also announced a three-year contract extension for head coach Mike Tomlin. Is there any added pressure on Tomlin to win a Super Bowl even with an expected quarterback transition, and how is Tomlin's Hall of Fame case compared to his peers?

Former Steelers Steven Nelson and Alejandro Villanueva have yet to find new homes in free agency. While Villanueva has reported interest from the Baltimore Ravens, Nelson has said about "10-15 teams" had shown interest in him. Could Villanueva signing with the Ravens benefit the Steelers, and when will Nelson finally land with a team?

With just one week until the 2021 NFL Draft, it's time to let the bold predictions for the Steelers' draft start flying. Noah and Donnie give their bold predictions for Pittsburgh's draft, while also donning their general manager caps and detailing their perfect first three picks for the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin debate these topics and more on this week's episode of AllSteelers Talk.

