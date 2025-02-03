Stephen A. Smith Blames Deshaun Watson for Myles Garrett Trade Demand
On Monday, Myles Garrett shook up the NFL world by demanding a trade from the Cleveland Browns, citing lack of contention as the primary motivation. It's a significant development. Garrett is arguably the top defender in the NFL and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, a premier sack artist who can transform any defense he joins. It's also not an obvious choice for the Browns, who still have dreams of serious contention despite a 3-14 season in 2024 that landed them the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Discussing the development on First Take, Stephen A. Smith placed the blame for Garrett's demand at the feet of one person: Deshaun Watson.
"I'm not surprised and I completely support Myles Garrett," Smith said to Molly Qerim. "The Browns organization, they've been in the playoffs two times in the last five years. That's the good news. And that's really not that good. The real bad news is they've only been to the playoffs twice in the last 22, 23 years. This is a team that has not gotten it done and the person I blame the most, unfortunately, respectfully, is Deshaun Watson. Had Deshaun Watson gotten to Cleveland and balled the way he showcased how he could ball when he was a Houston Texan, Myles Garrett would not be asking for this trade.
"He's asking for this trade because he knows Cleveland struggles to find a quarterback, they've left it all on the shoulders of their defense, there doesn't seem to be any relief or any help in sight, and he wants to be in a winning situation because he doesn't believe this to be the case. This ain't about anything more so than the fact that you've gotten suspect production from the quarterback position."
The Browns bet huge on Watson when they traded multiple first-round picks for him and then gave him a massive, unprecedented contract upon arrival. It has not panned out. When on the field, Watson has been average at best and actively hampered his team's efforts to win at worst. After tearing his Achilles last fall and then suffering a setback, it's a real question as to whether he'll even play in 2025. Such a substantial sunk cost at the most important position in sports makes it almost impossible to compete at the level Garrett wishes.
A lot goes into trade demands like this, but through the lens of all the losing and who is primarly responsible, Smith believes he's identified the culprit.