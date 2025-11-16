‘Sunday Night Football’: Three Bold Predictions As Lions Visit Eagles in NFC Showdown
Week 11’s weekend slate of NFL football will come to a close at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night, as the Eagles welcome the Lions to Philadelphia for a prime-time NFC showdown.
Detroit enters this one having made a major change on offense last weekend, which we’ll get to, and in turn scored 44 points in a win over the Commanders—their second-highest output of the 2025 season. On the year, the Lions are 6–3 and sit in first place in the NFC North.
On the home sideline on Sunday night will stand the Eagles, winners of three straight games. Behind a 7–2 record, Philadelphia continues to block out the noise and just win, baby. They would hold the NFC’s No. 1 seed if the season ended today.
Are you ready for some football? We certainly are. Here are three bold predictions for Sunday night’s potentially NFC-altering matchup between the Lions and Eagles.
A.J. Brown will catch two touchdowns from Jalen Hurts
Amid yet another drama-filled week for A.J. Brown and the Eagles, the wide receiver reportedly met with team owner Jeffrey Lurie during practice last Thursday. This came on the heels of Brown publicly expressing his frustrations about his role in Philadelphia’s offense—this time via a game of Madden.
On the season, the 28-year-old has hauled in 54 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns, but is also coming off one of his worst games of the year: A two-catch, three-yard performance against the Packers last Monday night.
Have no fear, however, as I’m predicting that amid the internal turmoil in Philadelphia, Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts will once again find their groove on Sunday. Look for the three-time Pro Bowler to find pay dirt twice.
Dan Campbell, the play-caller, will dial up a non-QB touchdown pass
Dan Campbell decided to take over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton last week and, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, he plans to keep the playsheet in his hands for the remainder of the season.
After leading his team to 44-point performance last Sunday, now it’s time to watch for the Lions coach to truly open up the playbook.
Detroit’s previous two play-callers, Morton and Ben Johnson, were known to get tricky with creative calls to keep defenses honest. In fact, over the last two seasons, six different Lions—including starting QB Jared Goff—have attempted a pass, while three have thrown for a touchdown.
Look for Campbell to use the primetime spotlight to flex his own offensive creativity, dialing up a non-QB passing touchdown against the Eagles.
Lions, Eagles combine for 60+ points in a Sunday night shootout
With two A.J. Brown scores and non-quarterback touchdown pass predictions in the air, it’s only right that Sunday night's game in Philly turns into a shootout.
So far this season, the Lions are scoring the second-most points per game at 31.4, while the Eagles sit at a respectable 24.2. Additionally, though both defenses boast plenty of star power, neither has been elite at keeping points off the board. Heading into Week 11, Detroit is allowing 22.2 points per game while Philadelphia is giving up 21.3—landing both teams near the middle of the pack.
The point total for this one currently sits at 46.5, but given the stage, urgency from both teams to notch another win, and the ability of each offense to score at relative will, I'm predicting this one to see 60 or more total points scored.
As for who wins? Let’s go Lions 34, Eagles 31.