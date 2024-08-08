Super Bowl Champion Nick Foles Announces Retirement From NFL
After 11 seasons in the NFL, quarterback Nick Foles announced his retirement from the league on Thursday in an emotional video.
Foles lists all six NFL teams he played for in his career, but specifically gives a shoutout to the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans for their continued support throughout his career. That's where Foles made his start back in 2012, and it's where he won his Super Bowl ring during the 2017 season.
Foles was an unlikely Super Bowl hero as he didn't take over as the Eagles' starter until Week 15 after Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL in the week prior. Foles went on to take the Eagles to the Super Bowl and won the game's MVP award in the process.
"After much thought and prayer, I've decided to retire from the NFL," Foles wrote. "It's been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing."
Foles didn't compete during the 2023 NFL season as no teams picked him up after the Indianapolis Colts dropped him in May.
He holds two tied NFL records: the most touchdown passes in one game (seven) and the most consecutive pass completions (25).