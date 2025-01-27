Super Bowl 59 MVP Opening Odds (Patrick Mahomes Favored to Win Fourth Super Bowl MVP)
Super Bowl 59 pits familiar foes against one another in a rematch from Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
There is no shortage of starpower between both sides with the Chiefs quest for the first ever three-peat in Super Bowl history, paced by three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes while the Eagles are led by star running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
With plenty of key players on each side the competition appears to be fierce for Super Bowl MVP in the betting market.
Below, you’ll find the opening odds for Super Bowl MVP, headlined by Mahomes and Barkley.
Super Bowl 59 MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +105
- Saquon Barkley: +290
- Jalen Hurts: +380
- Travis Kelce: +1700
- Xavier Worthy: +3000
- A.J. Brown: +3200
- DeVonta Smith: +5000
- Kareem Hunt: +6000
- Chris Jones: +6000
- Marquise “Hollywood” Brown: +6500
- Jalen Carter: +7500
- Zack Baun: +9000
- Dallas Goedert: +10000
- Isiah Pacheco: +10000
- George Karlaftis: +10000
Patrick Mahomes Favored to Win Third Straight Super Bowl MVP
Mahomes is the clear choice to win Super Bowl MVP with the Chiefs entering Super Bowl 59 as a slight favorite. While the three-time Super Bowl MVP isn’t tied directly to the Chiefs moneyline, leaving some wiggle room for another player, he is thought of as incredibly likely to win if Kansas City were to win a historic third straight title.
The other contenders on the Chiefs side is tight end Travis Kelce as well as rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Defensive players typically don’t win Super Bowl MVP -- Von Miller was the last player to do so in Super Bowl 50 -- but the first Chiefs defensive player to appear is pass rusher Chris Jones at +6000.
Things are far less clear for the Eagles, as Barkley’s excellence at running back has him the first choice on the Philadelphia side, but after a stellar NFC championship game quarterback Hurts is viewed as a legitimate contender for the award. The Eagles passing game isn’t the catalyst for the offense, but the “tush push” makes Hurts a likely player to find the end zone and help his MVP case.
Other key Eagles players that appear on the odds board are wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as well as star defensive players Jalen Carter and Zack Baun.
