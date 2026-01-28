Seven Artists We’d Like to See Join Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

It took four sentences of the NFL’s press release announcing his Super Bowl LX halftime show for musician Bad Bunny to deliver his mission statement.

“Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” he said—roughly, “go and tell your grandmother that we're going to be the Super Bowl halftime show.”

The key word, and the word that most underlines Bad Bunny’s appeal, is we. In the span of nine years, he has risen from Caribbean regional stardom to colossal, all-consuming global fame. He has done this while making virtually none of the concessions that usually come with crossover stardom. The Anglophone world has had to meet Bad Bunny on his own terms—as the proud son of Bayamón, Puerto Rico—and not the other way around.

The musician will take the stage Feb. 8 a little over a year after releasing Debí Tirar Más Fotos, a love letter to his native Puerto Rico and one of his most celebrated and challenging works (as well as an Album of the Year nominee at Sunday’s Grammys). That album is relatively light on features—a rarity in a discography teeming with them. Bad Bunny will have no shortage of friends to choose from should he want to bring guests to Super Bowl LX, and here are seven worthy of consideration.

Cardi B

Eight months before releasing his debut album X 100pre, Bad Bunny hopped on “I Like It,” a track from rapper Cardi B’s Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy. That song turned into a No. 1 hit and helped establish Bad Bunny’s profile in the English-speaking world. It would be only fitting for Cardi B—eyeing a Grammy Sunday for “Outside”—to take fans back to the rapper’s early years, especially with her boyfriend (Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs) playing in this Super Bowl. Dampening hopes a bit: Bad Bunny performed this song with Shakira at Super Bowl LIV, and Colombian musician J Balvin—the third voice on “I Like It” and one of Bad Bunny’s formative collaborators—has confirmed he won’t be part of the show.

Chencho Corleone and Daddy Yankee

Bad Bunny is one of modern music’s most prolific genre-hoppers, but much of his discography has been shaped by reggaeton—the Panama-founded fusion of American, Caribbean and Latin American musical traditions that conquered the world in the first quarter of the 21st century. In this vein, two Puerto Rican icons—Chencho Corlone and Daddy Yankee—would make perfect connective tissue between the genre’s past and present. Both have taken electrifying turns on Bad Bunny’s albums (Chencho on “Me Porto Bonito” from 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti; Daddy Yankee on “La Santa” from 2020’s YHLQMDLG), and both have hits to contribute in their own right. Even among a Super Bowl crowd of corporate types, Daddy Yankee’s 2004 top-40 US hit “Gasolina” would burn down the house.

Rauw Alejandro

Cardi B, Chencho Corleone and Daddy Yankee would all nod to the past—Bad Bunny’s own past and to reggaeton’s past. Teaming up with fellow Puerto Rican (and Super Bowl aspirant) Rauw Alejandro, however, would plant the show firmly in the present. The San Juan native has a considerable crossover profile in the United States, having sent each of his last five albums into the Billboard top 30 (his 2024 project Cosa Nuestra peaked at No. 6). Alejandro and Bad Bunny collaborated on “Party” from Un Verano Sin Ti, which could work as a nice segue into the former’s own signature song, the 2021 banger “Todo De Ti.”

The Marías

What about the future? Few groups in the American music landscape look more like it than the Marías, a Los Angeles indie pop quartet up for Best New Artist at Sunday’s Grammys. Between their dreamscape sound, their quintessentially modern success story (social media rocketed them into the stratosphere), and their bilingual English and Spanish lyrics, lead singer María Zardoya & Co. have constructed a musical universe that could dazzle in a stadium setting. The beachy “Otro Atardecer” would make a perfect comedown for a snow-weary nation, and could provide the show with some wink-wink irony (English vocals, but sung by a guest relatively obscure to football fans).

Travis Scott and The Weeknd

Does Bad Bunny want to create an assemble-the-Avengers moment? All three of these Super Bowl halftime alumni share a song—“K-POP,” the platinum lead single to Scott’s 2023 blockbuster Utopia. From a career-arc perspective, both Scott and the Weeknd—while still commercially dominant—could use some of Bad Bunny’s shine. Scott, five years removed from the horrors of Astroworld, is attempting a foray into film (he appeared in a trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey during Sunday’s AFC championship). The Weeknd, on the other hand, dropped his album Hurry Up Tomorrow to good-but-not-great reviews and his movie Hurry Up Tomorrow to outright hostile reviews in 2025. The NFL, ever fond of the opaque concept of “unity,” would presumably relish the visual of a continental American, Canadian and Latin American star on one stage. The music wouldn’t be bad, either.

