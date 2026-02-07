Cam Akers, D'Ernest Johnson Among Beneficiaries of Final Super Bowl Roster Moves

The Patriots and Seahawks have made their final roster moves before Super Bowl LX—so if you’re looking for the unlikeliest of heroes Sunday afternoon, here are four players to watch.

New England has elevated running back D’Ernest Johnson and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor to its active roster, while Seattle has elevated running backs Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr. to its active roster. The teams made these moves Saturday as reported upon by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Akers is the most noteworthy name of the quartet, having played on the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning squad in 2021. Famously, he tore his Achilles in July and returned in December of that season thanks to a novel surgical procedure, attracting enormous comment in the sports-medicine community. He has appeared in three games for the Seahawks this season but has yet to receive a carry. Jones, in his first year as a running back after a position change, has seen action for the Saints and Seattle this season.

Johnson, best known for a four-year stint as a Browns change-of-pace back, has carried the ball 13 times for 25 yards for the Patriots this season. Taylor, a Miami product, played in 14 games for the Jets in 2024.

New England is seeking its first Super Bowl since 2018, while Seattle is seeking its first title since 2013.

