Cris Collinsworth Was Lost for Words After Drake Maye's Costly Interception

The Patriots finally found a spark in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LX after getting shut out by the Seahawks’ defense over the first three quarters of the game.

Trailing 19-0, Drake Maye made two awesome throws to receiver Mack Hollins on New England’s first drive in the fourth quarter to get the first points on the board on the night for the Patriots. Although head coach Mike Vrabel made a questionable call to not go for two following the score, his defense was able to get the Seahawks’ offense off the field quickly to get the ball back and make it a one-possession game.

The Seahawks’ punt pinned the Patriots deep, but Maye was able to advance his team toward midfield before he made a costly mistake. Taking a shot down the field, Maye threw an untimely interception that went right into the hands of Seattle safety Julian Love. The turnover put a quick end to the Patriots’ short-lived momentum. Maye’s toss was so questionable that it left NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth lost for words just after he complimented Maye’s play.

“Um, I’ve got nothing for you here,” Collinsworth said after the pick. “He’s going to drop back and they are going to have a crossing route in here eventually, but there’s just no way that ball was going to be completed.”

Mike Tirico: "Cris, all of a sudden, there's a rhythm to the New England offense..."



Cris Collinsworth: "[Drake Maye] is reading the defense now... a couple of the best plays that he's had so far..."



*Interception*



Collinsworth: "Ummmm, I've got nothing for you here." pic.twitter.com/AKlEONFhzy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2026

Things got worse for Maye and the Patriots when they got the ball back after a Seahawks field goal. The near MVP QB fumbled as he was sacked, which was scooped up by linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and returned for a touchdown to give Seattle a 29-7 lead.

More Super Bowl on Sports Illustrated