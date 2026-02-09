Drake Maye and the Patriots struggled through the first half of Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks. Things continued to go poorly in the third quarter as New England went three-and-out on their first two drives of the second half.

As the Patriots punted the ball away NBC showed Maye on the sidline with frustration on his face. While he didn’t reach the angry heights that Tom Brady did once upon a time on the sidelines, he did throw his helmet on the ground in frustration.

At that point in the game Maye was 6-of-14 for just 48 yards and had been sacked three times. He was sacked again on the very first play of the next drive, and the Patriots went three-and-out again.

Maye also failed to get anything going on the ground early. He had rushed for 65 or more yards in two of the Patriots’ three playoff wins this season.

