Drake Maye Had Sweetest Message for Wife Ann Michael Ahead of Super Bowl

Among the people that will be at Levi’s Stadium to support Drake Maye when he takes the field for his first Super Bowl appearance will be his wife, Ann Michael Maye.

Drake and Ann Michael began dating back in middle school, and tied the knot over the summer. They have been together throughout his journey to college and the NFL, and Drake could not be more grateful for her support.

“Starting in middle school, and her watching my middle school football games playing quarterback, to now getting a chance watching me in the Super Bowl, wouldn’t rather do it with anybody else,” Drake told reporters at SBLX Opening Night.

As Drake has ascended into superstardom during his MVP-caliber season and the Patriots’ return to the Super Bowl, Ann Michael has become a beloved figure in her own right. She became especially popular for her baking posts on social media, including her “Bakemas” series throughout December.

Drake did take a moment to rank some of the treats his wife has baked at media night, calling her cinnamon roll snickerdoodles his favorite.

“Keep being you,” Drake said of his message to his wife. “You’re the better half of me, I love you and keep being you. It’s such a special moment for me to be able to follow your journey. Just keep going and I know that you do it for something bigger than yourself and that’s what makes you special.”

