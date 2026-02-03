The Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018 and this time they have a new quarterback leading the way, as Drake Maye has powered New England to a surprising season that has them one win away from the franchise's seventh championship.

Maye has had a brilliant second season in the NFL and could very well be named the NFL MVP the night before Super Bowl LX.

The former North Carolina star appears to be the franchise quarterback that the Patriots have been looking for ever since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay back in 2020.

Speaking of Brady, Maye was asked at Super Bowl LX Opening Night about the best advice he's ever gotten from the GOAT.

"I’ve met Tom a few times and one of the best things he’s ever said is there’s no shortcuts to it," Maye said. "There’s no shortcuts to putting in the work and the proof is in the pudding. And knowing that the shortcuts that some people take are not worth it. Get the most out of what you put into it and he’s been great at that and he obviously showed that throughout his career."

Brady also led the Patriots to the Super Bowl in his second year in the NFL. That team stunned the world by beating Kurt Warner and the heavily favored Rams, 20-17.

Now Maye will have his chance to get a ring. And it sounds like that advice he has received from Brady is a big reason why he's now in this position.

Why Tom Brady isn't rooting for the Patriots in Super Bowl LX

One would think that with all the success Brady had with the Patriots that he would be pulling for New England to win on Sunday. However, that's not the case.

Brady, who is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, said on Monday that he's not rooting for either team.

“I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one,” Brady said on the Let’s Go! podcast. “May the best team win. In terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back and it’s a very exciting time for everyone in New England.”

Drake Maye's 2025 stats

Maye had a rough rookie season last year as the Patriots went 3-14 and fired head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season.

This year the 23-year-old has flourished under the leadership of head coach Mike Vrabel and the scheming of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Maye threw for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the regular season. He also rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

In the playoffs he led the Patriots to home wins over the Chargers and Texans before beating the Broncos on the road in a snowy AFC championship game.

