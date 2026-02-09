Super Bowl LX has been a defensive battle through the first half.

The Patriots and Seahawks made it to the Super Bowl on the strength of their defenses, and that has held true through one half of play in the big game. The Seahawks gained a 9-0 lead at halftime, relying on three Jason Myers field goals to get on the board.

With both quarterbacks getting off to slow starts and no individual defensive player separating himself through one half, Myers appears to have a case for Super Bowl MVP. After all, he is the only player that has scored in the game thus far. The only other Seahawk that has a strong case for Super Bowl MVP at this point is running back Kenneth Walker, who rushed for 94 yards while averaging 6.7 yards per carry in the first half.

Before the second half kicks off, here’s a look at if a kicker has ever won Super Bowl MVP before.

Has a kicker ever won Super Bowl MVP?

No, a kicker has not won Super Bowl MVP over the first 59 Super Bowls. If Myers were to end up winning the award, he would become the first in the history of the Super Bowl.

Surprisingly though, a kicker has won NFL MVP for their regular season play. Former Washington kicker Mark Moseley won NFL MVP in the strike-shortened 1982 season which was reduced to nine games. Moseley made 20 of 21 field goal attempts and 16 of 19 extra point attempts. Though many believed Dan Fouts was deserving of the award, he finished second in the voting that year.

Positional breakdown of Super Bowl MVP winners

To no surprise, quarterback has dominated the Super Bowl MVP award. The quarterback position has taken home Super Bowl MVP in over half of the Super Bowls—even when they didn’t put in a superb performance.

Here’s a breakdown of how many times each position has won Super Bowl MVP.

Quarterback: 34

Wide Receiver: 8

Running back/Fullback: 7

Linebacker: 4

Defensive line: 3

Safety: 2

Cornerback: 1

Kick Returner: 1

More NFL on Sports Illustrated