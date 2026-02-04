How Stefon Diggs Helped Spur the Patriots’ Turnaround

I’m writing this week’s NFL Fact or Fiction from somewhere in the Bay Area. At any moment, I can be in either San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clara, San Bruno or San Mateo.

I just realized that’s a lot of cities that start with the letter “S,” all of which are locations that I’ve commuted to since arriving in Northern California for Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Consider me one of the many football reporters who have complained about the sizable distance in between Super Bowl events. But I can’t complain too much about the 90-minute drive from the media center in downtown San Francisco to the San Jose convention center for Super Bowl media night because there was a delicious food spread reporters got to enjoy before asking Patriots coach Mike Vrabel whether Sunday’s game was a must win. ( Awesome bit by that reporter, by the way .)

Anyway, let’s keep having fun with this latest installment of NFL Fact or Fiction by addressing a few items I noticed for Super Bowl media night on Monday.

Stefon Diggs’s persona was instrumental in Patriots’ turnaround

I won’t lie. I stood in front of Stefon Diggs’s booth first because I wanted to hear all the Cardi B-related questions .

Those came in after all the boring football questions. C’mon, serious football scribes. We can’t complain about all the silly questions when Super Bowl media night is meant to be a fun setting. All the Football 101 questions can occur during the many other media availabilities throughout the week with the players and coaches.

But if we insist on serious football content. It was insightful to hear Diggs break down how much the Patriots battled in the AFC playoffs against three of the best defenses in the league. Yes, Drake Maye struggled and many points weren’t scored, but they showed plenty of toughness against the Chargers, Texans and Patriots.

Diggs’s arrival played a role in why the Patriots were ready for the tough battles the postseason had to offer. He was viewed as demanding with the Bills and Vikings, but clearly his new team teammates in New England embraced that higher standard. It definitely won over Vrabel, who prefers to have players with that kind of edge.

The off-the-field stuff involving Diggs probably does get tiring, but it has benefited the Patriots this season, sparking one of the more impressive turnarounds for a franchise in recent memory. The Patriots are underdogs against the Seahawks and their stout defense, but they should be ready for another similar challenge.

“I’ve been in the league a long time,” Diggs said. “I’ve seen some of the best corners in the game. I’ve faced Patrick Peterson, Richard Sherman, all those guys. I took a lot of lumps early in my career. So I understand what I see [on the field]. I come with a little bit of experience, I guess.”

Manzano’s view: Fact

Super Bowl LX media night had the right setting

O.K., so back to Super Bowl media night. While I’m fine with the silly questions, the mood was off at the San Jose convention center partly because it wasn’t in an arena or stadium.

The fans who waited in a long line to get inside were crammed into a corner away from most of the interview podiums. Other than watching the players walk on stage briefly, there wasn’t much to see. There wasn’t even a video board because, again, this was inside the convention center.

Even the lighting was off. It felt like everyone was at a warehouse to buy items from the small business having its once-a-month pop up and NFL players just happened to be there. Why change the name from Super Bowl media day to media night when there was no prime-time feel?

There was no buzz. Not even the guy in the Charizard outfit was able to improve the vibes.

Manzano’s view: Fiction

It’s silly that Klint Kubiak can’t call himself the Raiders’ coach yet

Everyone associated with the Seahawks—besides offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak—practically confirmed that Kubiak had accepted the Raiders’ head coach job.

Rookie guard Grey Zabel said the Raiders got a good one and GM John Schneider wished Kubiak well in Las Vegas while being interviewed on NFL Network.

But Kubiak stood in a corner telling a group of reporters that he couldn't answer any Raiders-related questions. This might be the silliest thing from Super Bowl media night, and that’s saying something for this event.

I know there are rules and nothing will be official until after the Super Bowl, but it seems dumb to not allow Kubiak to address what we all already know.

Manzano’s view: Fact

Making the Super Bowl is everything for players

It’s a big deal for players to make the Super Bowl, but it can come with some mixed feelings for those who know they won’t see much action come kick off.

I caught up with running back Cam Akers, who’s currently on the Seahawks’ practice squad after starting in the Rams’ backfield for Super Bowl LVI four years ago.

“Obviously, it’s a different situation, but I’m here,” Akers said. “I’m blessed and I’m healthy. It’s all I can ask for, baby.”

Manzano’s view: Fiction

