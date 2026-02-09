Jaxon Smith-Njigba Leaves Super Bowl With Possible Concussion

The Seahawks are winning a defensive battle with the Patriots through three quarters of Super Bowl LX, and they might have to hope things stay that way through the fourth.

In the third quarter of the game, Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was just named Offensive Player of the Year, was examined in the blue medical tent, and later taken back to the locker room to be examined for a concussion.

#Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba heading to the locker room with a potential concussion. We'll see if he clears protocol. https://t.co/94QjEkzHhi pic.twitter.com/tvp8dsI4dB — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) February 9, 2026

Smith-Njigba had just three receptions for 24 yards at the time of his exit, but he’s undoubtedly the most dangerous offensive threat the Seahawks have, and his absence will put even more pressure on the rest of the Seattle roster to control the game without him.

Through three quarters, the Seahawks hold a 12–0 lead thanks to four field goals from kicker Jason Myers. If their defense can keep their incredible performance going through 15 more minutes, JSN can rest easy.

UPDATE: Smith-Njigba returned to the game in the fourth quarter.

