Micah Parsons Took Jab at NBC Broadcast During Low-Scoring First Half of Super Bowl LX

There wasn’t much offense to be found during the first half of Super Bowl LX, as neither the Patriots nor the Seahawks were able to find the end zone through two quarters of play.

That wasn’t a huge surprise considering the defensive prowess these teams displayed throughout the season. Seattle’s scoring defense ranked first in the NFL, surrendering an average of just 17.2 points per game. New England wasn’t far behind, surrendering 18.8 points per game, fourth-best in the league.

The NBC commentary duo of Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico didn’t seem too impressed by the lack of offense on display on Sunday. The teams entered halftime in a 9–0 game, with the Seahawks ahead thanks to a trio of field goal from veteran kicker Jason Myers.

Micah Parsons, who was watching at home like most football fans, took to social media to criticize the game’s commentary, questioning why Tirico and Collinsworth were seemingly not expecting a defense-first game.

“Commentary of this game is hilarious!! I think everyone but them knew this would be defensive game!” Parsons wrote.

Commentary of this game is hilarious!! I think everyone but them knew this would be defensive game! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 9, 2026

Much of the conversation heading into Sunday’s showdown revolved around the quarterbacks. For Seattle, Sam Darnold was enjoying a storybook comeback, having been bounced around the league before getting a shot with the Seahawks and making the most of it, and then some. On the other side of things, in just his second season, Drake Maye finished as the runner-up for MVP. Despite the allure of both talented quarterbacks, the two combined for just 106 net passing yards in the first half, only 18 of which came from Maye.

With both defenses playing up their typical high standards, Parsons wasn’t surprised to see a low-scoring affair, but he couldn’t help question if Collinsworth and Tirico were prepared for that type of contest.

More Super Bowl on Sports Illustrated