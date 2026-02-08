The Most Expensive Item on the Super Bowl LX Menu Is an Absolute Monstrosity

If you plan on attending Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area on Sunday, it’s a good idea to bring an appetite. And your wallet.

Even if you’re not, it’s worth taking a look at the most expensive item available for purchase on the menu. It is flat out ridiculous.

Leading up to kickoff, a $180 burger that’s for sale at Levi’s Stadium is going viral on social media for being, well, a $180 burger. Levy Restaurants whipped up exactly 200 LX Hammer Burgers for fans to enjoy while they watch the big game. The cheeseburger features braised bone-in beef shank, roasted mirepoix demi-glace and blue cheese fondue that melts down the sides, all on a brioche bun.

Look at this beast:

The Super Bowl LX Burger is $180. pic.twitter.com/2gJmbsOjBg — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 8, 2026

This Seahawks fan got his hands on one before kickoff. Let’s hope

And one more look just for fun:

The most expensive concession item at Super Bowl LX is a $180 beef shank burger that feeds 4 people 🍔 pic.twitter.com/CM2lJmoMDS — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 8, 2026

Nothing like washing down a $180 burger with a $19 beer.

