The Most Expensive Item on the Super Bowl LX Menu Is an Absolute Monstrosity
If you plan on attending Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area on Sunday, it’s a good idea to bring an appetite. And your wallet.
Even if you’re not, it’s worth taking a look at the most expensive item available for purchase on the menu. It is flat out ridiculous.
Leading up to kickoff, a $180 burger that’s for sale at Levi’s Stadium is going viral on social media for being, well, a $180 burger. Levy Restaurants whipped up exactly 200 LX Hammer Burgers for fans to enjoy while they watch the big game. The cheeseburger features braised bone-in beef shank, roasted mirepoix demi-glace and blue cheese fondue that melts down the sides, all on a brioche bun.
RELATED: How Much Does Food, Drink, and Beer Cost at Super Bowl LX?
Look at this beast:
This Seahawks fan got his hands on one before kickoff. Let’s hope
And one more look just for fun:
Nothing like washing down a $180 burger with a $19 beer.
More Super Bowl on Sports Illustrated
Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.Follow tomdierberger