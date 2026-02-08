Nick Emmanwori’s Mom Gave Delightful Interview About the Super Bowl
Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori has been instrumental in helping his team advance to Super Bowl LX. The rookie came into the NFL from South Carolina and made an immediate impact patrolling centerfield for an aggressive, game-changing unit that will seek to feast upon any and every mistake the Patriots make later today.
Emmanwori appears on track to play after some uncertainty surrounding an ankle injury he suffered on Wednesday, as he was able to be a full participant in Friday’s practice. As he prepares to take the biggest stage a football player can take, his mom is also learning quite a bit about the Big Game.
Columbia, S.C.’s ABC affiliate caught up with Justina Emmanwori as she headed to the Bay Area to watch her son play—and an incredibly pure interview developed.
“To be honest with you, I don’t know,” she said in a response to what she was expecting from the trip. “Everybody keeps asking me, ‘Do you know what you are going for?’ I said ‘Super Bowl.’ They said, ‘Do you know how many people would die to go to Super Bowl? I’m like ‘How?’”
“Maybe this is something big, like I don’t know,” she continued. “It’s big. I don’t know what I’m expecting. All I’m going is to shout ‘Yay, Super Bowl, touchdown, we win.’ That's it.”
Just the best of intentions right there. A simple and executable game plan.
