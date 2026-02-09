Refs Ignored Seahawks CB Punching Stefon Diggs After Hitting Him With a Cheap Shot

Josh Jobe tried his best to get in Stefon Diggs's head during Super Bowl LX. During the fourth quarter Jobe hit Diggs out of bounds, far away from the play. When Diggs got up and went to have words with the defensive back they got into a pushing and shoving match that ended with Jobe punching Diggs in the facemask.

All of this unfolded in front of a referee and not a flag was thrown. Mike Vrabel was furious, but since no flag was thrown there was no replay to determine if Jobe should have been ejected.

Tensions on the rise: #Patriots WR Stefon Diggs just got mauled on the sideline pic.twitter.com/0RQrOHDos5 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) February 9, 2026

#Seahawks Josh Jobe throws a punch at Stefon Diggs right in front of an official 😳 pic.twitter.com/3bZuxW8CiP — Hailmarypass (@Hailmarypass_) February 9, 2026

Jobe could have been penalized multiple times here. Diggs could have been penalized too, but allowing Jobe to get away with the punch is the most egregious thing to happen during this unfortunate series of events.

The good news for the Patriots was that there was then a streaker who held up play and when they resumed the action Drake Maye hit Mack Hollins on two consecutive deep passes and got the Patriots on the board with a touchdown.

