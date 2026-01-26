Russell Wilson Praised Sam Darnold's 'Comeback Story' As Seahawks Return to Super Bowl

The Seahawks are Super Bowl bound for the first time since the 2014 season, and they’ll be up against the very same team that defeated them over a decade ago.

Back in ‘14, Russell Wilson was still the star quarterback for Seattle, having won a ring the previous season. He’s still the last QB to win a championship with the franchise, but he made clear he’s hoping that’ll change.

Wilson took to social media with a message of congratulations for Sam Darnold and the Seahawks after they defeated the Rams in an enthralling NFC championship bout on Sunday night.

Wilson said, “Sam Darnold’s comeback story over the past 2 years has been one of the most inspirational things to watch! Cool seeing him overcome!!! Congrats bro. Hope you win it! Go Hawks.”

Sam Darnold’s comeback story over the past 2 years has been one of the most inspirational things to watch! Cool seeing him overcome!!! Congrats bro.

Hope you win it! 🏆

Go Hawks — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 26, 2026

Of course, as Wilson alluded to, Darnold has been one of the NFL’s greatest comeback cases in recent memory. Discarded by the team that drafted him, the Jets, after three rough seasons to start his career, Darnold wound up with the Panthers. He made 17 starts across two seasons in Carolina before the team moved on, and he joined the 49ers in a backup capacity. Last year, he shined with the Vikings, enjoying the best season of his career and earning Pro Bowl honors. But instead of carrying on with Darnold under center, Minnesota released him in order to clear the path for the J.J. McCarthy era, which got off to a disastrous start.

Finally, Darnold signed with Seattle on a three-year, $105 million deal this offseason. He led them to a 14-win season and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and now a Super Bowl berth.

Wilson acknowledged Darnold’s journey to get to this point and praised him for overcoming the obstacles in order to get the opportunity to play on the NFL’s biggest stage. It was a heartfelt message from the former Seahawks quarterback, and he’ll certainly be among those rooting for Seattle to get the job done in Santa Clara in a couple of weeks.

