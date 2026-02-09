Sam Darnold Missed Jaxon Smith-Njigba on What Would Have Been an Easy 86-Yard TD

Sam Darnold is going to want that one back.

On the Seahawks’ second drive of Super Bowl LX, Darnold overthrew receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on what would have been an easy touchdown. Had they connected, Seattle would have taken a 10–0 lead (with an extra point).

The Seahawks faced third-and-6 from their own 14-yard line when Darnold dropped back and faced pressure quickly. He escaped immediate danger, then stepped up in the pocket and saw Smith-Njigba breaking away from coverage. He tossed the deep for his All-Pro receiver, but left it too far out in front, and it fell harmlessly to the turf. Smith-Njigba was behind the entire Patriots’ defense.

Video is below:

Sam Darnold just barely missed a Jaxon Smith-Njigba 85 yard touchdown.



HE WAS WIDE OPEN 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0ps8L7Q7Di — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) February 9, 2026

Here are two stills that show just how close it was:

Sam Darnold was THAT CLOSE to hitting JSN for a TD on this play 😳 pic.twitter.com/QyoSLklRrX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2026

And another shot:

Would have been a walk-in touchdown if Darnold had found JSN after making the free runner miss pic.twitter.com/MtJT4l3hXT — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) February 9, 2026

A real missed opportunity for Seattle.

The Seahawks were able to get a field goal on its opening drive to take a 3–0 lead. Through two drives, Darnold is 3-of-7 for 42 yards, while Smith-Njigba has one catch for four yards.

Seattle has the upper hand so far, but they definitely should have hit that long play.

