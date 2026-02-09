Sam Darnold Missed Jaxon Smith-Njigba on What Would Have Been an Easy 86-Yard TD
Sam Darnold is going to want that one back.
On the Seahawks’ second drive of Super Bowl LX, Darnold overthrew receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on what would have been an easy touchdown. Had they connected, Seattle would have taken a 10–0 lead (with an extra point).
The Seahawks faced third-and-6 from their own 14-yard line when Darnold dropped back and faced pressure quickly. He escaped immediate danger, then stepped up in the pocket and saw Smith-Njigba breaking away from coverage. He tossed the deep for his All-Pro receiver, but left it too far out in front, and it fell harmlessly to the turf. Smith-Njigba was behind the entire Patriots’ defense.
A real missed opportunity for Seattle.
The Seahawks were able to get a field goal on its opening drive to take a 3–0 lead. Through two drives, Darnold is 3-of-7 for 42 yards, while Smith-Njigba has one catch for four yards.
Seattle has the upper hand so far, but they definitely should have hit that long play.
