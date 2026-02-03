Sam Darnold Showers Praise on His Offensive Coordinator Ahead of Potential Final Game

Seattle Seahwks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak told reporters—and many other content creators—that he is locked in to the task at hand during Opening Night in advance of Super Bowl LX. Kubiak, who is expected to be named as the next coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, can do what few ever thought possible if he can outscheme Mike Vrabel's New England Patriots on Sunday night—win it all with Sam Darnold under center.

Darnold was asked about his offensive mastermind during his interview session and the quarterback had nothing but high praise for Kubiak.

"He's unbelievable," Darnold said. "...He wakes up at insane hours. He goes to the facility at 4, 4:30 in the morning and he's there later than anyone. He's a grinder. He loves football and he’s very honest and forthcoming with his players, which myself and a lot of the guys really appreciate about him."

#Seahawks QB Sam Darnold on OC Klint Kubiak, who will soon be the #Raiders HC:



As we all know, there is nothing football fans respect more than a coach who gets to the facility well before sunrise and puts in a long day trying to get any possible advantage. And with Kubiak, the proof is in the pudding. After Minnesota decided (quite wrongly) that they would be better moving on from Darnold, all Seattle's OC has done is put him in positions to win football games.

The Seahawks had the third highest scoring unit across the NFL this year and it seems to be peaking at the right time. En route to the Super Bowl they put up 41 points against the San Francisco 49ers and 31 against the Los Angeles Rams.

If the expected happens and Kubiak is tasked with turning the Raiders around, he'll have a tough project on his hands. But rest assured, he's going to put the time in to figure it all out, per Darnold.

