Report: Seahawks Safety Nick Emmanwori Injured at Practice Prior to Super Bowl LX

SAN FRANCISCO — Safety Nick Emmanwori injured his ankle at Seahawks practice on Wednesday ahead of their matchup vs. the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

According to Seattle’s assigned pool reporter for the week, ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler, the rookie second-round pick suffered the injury while defending a pass late in practice. He reportedly walked off the field under his own power before several players and coaches went over to comfort him.

“He had an ankle today,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said of Emmanwori, per Kahler. “We brought him in to look at it, and we'll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps.”

Drafted out of South Carolina this past spring, Emmanwori tallied 81 tackles, 11 pass deflections, 2.5 sacks, and an interception in 2025, earning him a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. The 21-year-old is already one of the league's more versatile defenders, lining up in the box at over 50% in the regular season and taking 15.1% of his snaps in the postseason at the line of scrimmage.

The Seahawks and Patriots will faceoff in Super Bowl LX from Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium this coming Sunday afternoon at 6:30 p.m. ET.

