Seahawks Super Bowl History: How Seattle Has Fared in the Championship Game

The Seahawks are back in the Super Bowl, making their first trip to the NFL’s brightest stage since the 2014 season. After a 14-win campaign in Sam Darnold’s first year with the organization, Seattle fended off its division rivals in the 49ers and Rams during its playoff run in order to book a ticket to the Super Bowl.

We’re not just getting a championship on Feb. 8, but a championship rematch, as the Patriots and Seahawks have once again returned to the NFL’s premiere event. This marks the fourth time Seattle will play in the Super Bowl, and the first in 11 years. The organization is 1–2 in its previous three appearances, and now they’ll look to win the second championship in franchise history.

We’re going to take a deep dive into the Super Bowl history of the Seahawks, discussing their early struggles upon entering the NFL and the turnaround that’s seen them become a successful franchise ever since the early 2000s.

Seahawks’ Super Bowl history

The Seahawks first debuted in the NFL back in 1976. It took the organization eight years to make its first playoff appearance in 1983, when the team reached the NFC championship game, but were ultimately defeated by the Raiders. That stood as the deepest playoff run in franchise history until the 2005 season, when they finally reached the Super Bowl in their 30th campaign in the NFL.

Super Bowl XL

Seattle’s first Super Bowl experience didn’t go to plan. The Seahawks were defeated in Super Bowl XL against the Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers, 21–10, in a game played at Detroit’s Ford Field. That Seahawks team was quarterbacked by Matt Hasselback, who threw a touchdown and an interception in the loss.

Shaun Alexander rushed 20 times for 95 yards in the game. Despite scoring 27 rushing touchdowns in the regular season, he was held out of the end zone in the Super Bowl. Jeramy Stevens caught the lone Seahawks touchdown in the game, while Bobby Engram led the team with six receptions and 93 yards.

Super Bowl XLVIII

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson celebrates after winning Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Seattle would not return to the Super Bowl until the 2013 season, when they were matched up with Peyton Manning and the Broncos. That game resulted in one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history, as the Seahawks dominated Denver by 35 points, 43–8.

It was the first Super Bowl title in franchise history. Russell Wilson was under center as the starting quarterback, though much of the credit for the win belongs to the defense, which, led by the Legion of Boom, was a true force to be reckoned with and one of the most feared units in recent memory. Wilson played well, throwing two touchdowns without an interception. Defensively, Kam Chancellor recorded an interception and Malcolm Smith had a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Super Bowl XLIX

New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler intercepts a pass against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It didn’t take long for the Seahawks to make their third trip to the Super Bowl. Just one year after their championship run in 2013, Seattle returned to the big game in 2014 to take on the Patriots. This time, things didn’t go quite as well.

In one of the most infamous decisions in Super Bowl history, the Seahawks opted to pass from the 1-yard line, despite having the notoriously hard-nosed Marshawn Lynch in the backfield. What could’ve been a game-tying touchdown pass ended up being a game-sealing interception to Malcolm Butler. The infamous play has lived on in the memory of Seahawks fans, and most NFL fans, ever since. Now, they’ll have the chance to get revenge on New England when they take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Super Bowl LX

Seattle will make its fourth Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, Feb. 8 in the rematch against the Patriots. Led by Darnold and second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks averaged the second-most points per game in the NFL this year. Defensively, they were equally effective, surrendering the fewest points per game (17.3) and seventh-fewest yards per game (293.2). They won a franchise-record 14 games and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Thus far, Seattle has impressed in the postseason, taking down the 49ers, 41–6, before defeating the Rams, 31–27, in an exhilarating NFC championship showdown. Now, they’ll look to secure one more win and claim a second championship, in what would be a most improbable Super Bowl title.

