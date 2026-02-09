Seahawks Super Bowl LX Parade Date, Route & Road Closures

The Seattle Seahawks are your Super Bowl LX champions after they beat the Patriots 29–13 on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. It’s the franchise’s second Super Bowl title after winning XLVIII during the 2013 season.

Seattle will now host a championship parade for the NFL winners, as this is an annual tradition for the Super Bowl champion’s city to have a parade the week after the Big Game.

“This year’s Seahawks team brought all of Seattle together with the strongest, loudest, and most united spirit I’ve ever seen,” Seattle mayor Katie B. Wilson said in a statement. “And yesterday, they delivered in historic fashion, beating the Patriots and bringing a second Lombardi Trophy home to Seattle. Now it’s time to celebrate. I’m looking forward to the parade this week, and I encourage everyone to come out and join the celebration—responsibly, together, and with pride.”

On Monday, the city announced the plans for the parade, so here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Super Bowl 60 parade happening?

The Seahawks’ championship parade will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 11, the team announced on Monday.

The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. PT at Lumen Field with the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy to the team. Fans can attend this event with a ticket; however, the event is already sold out.

The parade will take place after the trophy presentation, expected to start around 11 a.m. PT.

Parade route: Where will the celebration take place?

After the trophy ceremony at Lumen Field, the parade will begin at 4th Avenue and Washington Street. The route will go northbound on 4th Ave. the entire time, ending at the intersection with Cedar Street. The entire route will be a bit over two miles through downtown Seattle, and it’s expected to take around two hours for the party to go through.

Oftentimes, the winning team will host a public celebration after the parade. However, the Seahawks don’t have any planned celebration afterwards, just the trophy ceremony before the parade.

The city of Seattle is expecting between 750,000 and one million fans to attend the parade along the two-mile route, so plan accordingly.

Road closures and traffic information

Understandably, Seattle is expecting to have some road closures and heavy traffic in areas around the parade. It’s hard not to have these traffic issues when you expect around one million people to attend an event.

The city has noted that streets intersecting with 4th Ave. between Lumen Field and the Seattle Center will be closed at least through 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT. The side streets around these areas are expected to have high congestion.

As for nearby highway traffic, cars that plan to exit 1-90 onto 4th Ave. will instead be directed southbound on the street. The off ramps coming from 1-5 and 1-90 will be stopped at the beginning of the parade, but then will continue on as normal.

The city is suggesting for fans to utilize public transportation to and from the events downtown. The link light rail will continue as normal, while the Sound Transit and King Country Metro buses will run on alternative routes. Those alternative routes can be accessed on the links added above. Additionally, the WSDOT app will have updated route information for anyone needing to drive in the area.

