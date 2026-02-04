10 Burning Questions with Keegan-Michael Key

Oh my gosh, that's a deep cut.

That's a season one sketch.

Washington is of course Barry Sanders because I think Barry Sanders is the most globally known lion.

Then for me it's Megatron, and then Chris Spielman, our linebacker, and then 4th is a toss up, uh, actually it's a 3-way tie, Bobby Lane.

Night Train Lane, best nickname in the history of football, Dick Night Train Lane, and, uh, and Lem Barney.

So the, the, so I've picked 7 people from the Mount Rushmore.

But if I had to pick, if I, if, if I had a three-sided coin and I had to toss it, we'll go, I'll go with Night Train.

I'll go with Dick Night Train Lane.

He was, cause they, cause they made new rules in the NFL because of my man, cause of how vicious he was.

I, I, I'll go national, I'll go national treasure.

Like if you told me I had to steal the Declaration of Independence, I'd go, I'd figure out how, I'd, I'd, I'd hire a crack team and go steal the Declaration of Independence.

No murder, no murder.

Uh, theft, grand theft.

I'll do grand theft for a Lions appearance in the Super Bowl.

We don't have to win.

Don't go in there.

Do not go into a crane shot right now.

Are you kidding me?

I, I , I think this is probably an age-old gripe.

It's just I wanna see more original, unique stories.

You know, I, look, I like Marvel Cinematic.

Humorous as much as anybody, but I also would like to see new unique stories, really original ideas that you don't very often see, and, and, uh, easy for me to say I'm not the one spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the movies, but that would be, that would be my, the one thing that I would desire to see more.

It's just really kind of unique original stories.

This is gonna sound weird, maybe a little obnoxious.

I, I, I, I'm a sports psycho.

Like I, the second I discover a new sport, I would spend hours on end studying all of the rules of the sport.

So I don't know that there's a sporting event that I've been to.

Oh, I know, when I was younger, I had a cousin who played rugby, and before I understood rugby, I, I, I didn't know what was going on.

I just thought this is the most unorganized form of football I've ever seen in my life, so I'll say, I'll say rugby.

The two, the, the, the Frazier Ali of it would be substitute teacher versus, oh my gosh, Rick James.

That would be, that would be the big one, right?

Or, or substitute teacher versus blind Klansman.

Maybe Katt Williams, but he's got a good handle actually if you've watched Kat play.

But I feel like I might be really effective defensively against Kat.

Please do not get me wrong, I think Kat can ball.

I just think I might be able to shut him down defensively.

I, I don't know how good his because if he can fade and get up over me, I'd have to contend with that, but I think I'll be able to knock that shit out the gym.

Right quick you, man, he's 00, see, now there's two pumps.

See, oh, he just did it again.

Uh, Von Miller.

Hands down, Von Miller has the best pump form.

Lance Moore and Kenny Britt, they had the most elaborate celebration of it, but the best form is Von Miller.

The over, in case you're wondering right now is 46.5 because everybody, so well, it's not gonna be a high scoring game, I don't think.

My pick is Seattle because when the Patriots played the Chargers, people were hurt.

When they played Denver, they're playing against Stidham.

This is gonna be a different offense.

Now, everybody's talking about, oh yeah, well, we'll see what happens.

Sam Darnold's gonna fold.

I don't think he is gonna fold.

I don't think he is gonna fold.

And also, three letters, JSN.

I'm picking.

Seattle to win by a touchdown.

This commercial was absolutely fantastic to make.

We had such a great time making it, and Danny and I played these two really chintzy insurance guys who work for a company called Halfway Their Insurance.

Everything they do is halfway.

It's half promises, half everything's half.

They're they're they're, they're the worst at their job.

They're.

Completely juxtaposed, they're diametrically opposed to State Farm.

First of all, one of the greatest, it's probably the greatest insurance company, but it's an iconic brand, and I wanted to be part of that iconic brand.

If you think about Jake from State Farm, some of the cleverest commercials, the best concepts on TV right now are State Farm commercials.

It's part of the zeitgeist of our society.

What Right there.

That's it.

That, that, so you can show this Jordan, right?

That's, that's just for the slow burn.

He can also get a, I'll give him a jump scare or a slow burn, whatever he wants, whatever he wants.