Terrell Owens Opens up About Eagles, Tom Brady, and Hall of Fame

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is joining us at Radio Row on behalf of Sharpie.

Thank you so much for stopping by and taking the time.

I can't think of a better person to talk to ahead of the Super Bowl because you played in the Super Bowl back in the day with the Eagles against the Patriots of all of all teams.

Is there a part of you hoping the Patriots lose this game?

Um, honestly, I don't really have a dog in the fight, so I don't really care.

Uh, but I mean, obviously, like I said, I'm, I'm.

I'm super excited to, to see what they're gonna do.

Um, obviously Mike Vrabel, uh, who I played against, um, just to see the phenomenal job that he's doing as a head coach.

Uh, I think, honestly, I He may have a great impact on that team if they win because he's a player , uh, not, not, he's a coach that not only played the game, he played, played in the Super Bowl, and he can offer some insight, uh, leading up to it.

And then like I said, those guys take whatever wisdom that he's given them throughout the course of the week, take that to the field, uh, and play as well as they've been playing all year, uh, they could be victorious.

It's pretty amazing the turnaround that he's done in just one year with the Patriots.

How do you think he's been able to do it?

Um, just knowledge of the game.

I think, uh, people really underestimate, um, really the, the, the knowledge, uh, and the cerebral, uh, you know, take that it has to, to be number one, a football player, but then to have that translate to being a head coach.

And like I said, when you've been in the trenches and you know, uh, just no different than, uh, uh, the coach at, um, the, the Lions.

What is, uh, yeah, Dan Campbell.

So look at what he did, uh, the first couple of years.

Um, obviously, like I said, you know that it's hard to get back.

As you've seen, they've been knocking at the door to the Super Bowl, but again, uh, to be, to be a player once and then obviously a coach and have that translate the message day in and day out to get the results that they're having throughout the course of the year, I'm not surprised.

Speaking of knocking on the door, the Eagles obviously were in the Super Bowl last year.

The 49ers have been at this stage in the past.

When healthy, which of your former teams do you think has a better chance of winning the Super Bowl or making it to that stage again?

I think healthy, you have to, you have to mention the Forty-Niners.

Um, look at the, the number of injuries that they, that they had throughout the course of the year.

Look what they did, um, you know, without a lot of their starters.

So just think if they were, you know, playing with a full deck, um, but like I said, uh, tremendous, uh, job that a lot of the backups, uh, did, you know, filling in for the starters, um, but again, it's hard, like I said, uh, if you play this game long enough, you know, uh, throughout the course of the season, it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

You start out hot and then, you know, like I said, not play so well toward the end of the of the season, um, but look at what the Jacksonville Jaguars did.

Uh, nobody, they were kind of like lying on the radar, uh, throughout the course of the year, but they just kept stacking wins, kept stacking wins.

I want to ask you about Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, who was pretty, he's your guy.

That's my guy.

So he was pretty outspoken about his frustrations with the Eagles' offense this season and his role with the offense.

Can you sympathize?

so.

Uh, I think when I, I'm not a big Follower of football, uh, people that know me, they know that I'm telling the truth.

I don't really follow football like that, um, but I do follow guys like I said that, uh, obviously he's been mentioned in the same breath as me and, uh, obviously AJ Brown, a good friend, um, and the things that he alluded to early on in the beginning of the season, 1st 4 or 5 weeks, I knew, and I told a friend of mine that was a fanatic Eagles fan, I'm like, yo, going to the playoffs, I'm like, yo, this could plague them going into the playoffs.

And, and I think it did.

And rightfully so, there's some accountability on his part too.

He knows he has to play better, but I didn't know that.

And the thing with uh with Saquan Barkley, he didn't have the year that he that he had the year prior, and it's obviously due to an offensive coordinator.

You have a difference in in in philosophies, uh, play calling, all those things matter.

Um, when you're winning, and you're in the game, and you're a player, you know how you're supposed to win.

You know, like you said, your offense, you know you're supposed to be racking up, you're supposed to be being productive, uh, from a personal position.

standpoint, and speaking of AJ, like, yeah, he knew, yeah, they were winning, but they weren't winning like they're supposed to have been winning.

And a lot of people don't, they fault him for doing all of that, but I felt it and I can understand it because I've been in his position.

When you, when you train all summer, and you're the number one receiver, and obviously, uh, And Devonta Smith could have been the number one receiver as well.

Um, when you have two dynamic receivers like that, you should be lighting the scoreboard up.

And you have a tight end like Dallas Goddard.

Those things right there, that, that's a recipe for disaster when you have those guys going against any defense.

So he alluded to it early on.

Everybody wants to say he was sending cryptic, uh, subliminal messages.

I understood it.

And he wasn't, they weren't winning like they should have been winning.

And I, what I didn't know is that they had a new offensive coordinator, and that's what played a big part in the lack of production and probably the lack of, you know, I guess, big wins or substantial wins that they should have had early on.

That's a good perspective.

I like that.

All right, you are joining us on behalf of Sharpie.

What do you got going on with them?

Yeah, so I'm heading off their campaign, obviously with rookies, obviously making their, making their mark on the field, uh, most namely, uh, Romadu for the Bears.

And T Mac for the Panthers.

So yeah, everybody keeps bringing up this iconic play, this legendary moment that I had and, uh , when I played here in San Francisco, uh, I signed a ball with a Sharpie, and so yeah, so I reunited with them, uh, to head off their rookie of the Year campaign.

And so yeah, for guys like you know, those two that I mentioned that are making their mark on the field, um, and off the field at that.

But like I said, we got a lot of things cooking.

This is not the first and not the last, so just stay tuned, uh.

With with myself and Sharpie and see what we got going on.

All right, before I let you go, I got to ask you about Bill Belichick missing the Hall of Fame.

As a Hall of Famer, do you think that the Hall of Fame's tainted now?

Um, I mean, it's been tainted.

Um, again, like I said, it's, it's, it's, it's just plain dumb.

I don't know what other word to use to describe it.

I mean, everybody travesty, unfortunate, um, again, obviously there's something that needs to, to, to happen.

Um.

The people at the top, um, whomever those writers are, they should be ashamed of themselves.

And it's so crazy like to be, to be a writer, uh, if you're gonna do anything, uh, especially to have that power that you have, put your name on it, you know what I mean, show, show, show, show the people who you are and why, and just tell people why you didn't vote for that individual .

Let people understand like why you made the decision that you did, um, but obviously to put those guys in positions.

To, to really kind of like decide, someone's legacy, uh, especially guys like your, your, your Bill Belichicks, your, your Robert Krafts, they did it, they did it to me two years in a row.

Um, so again, like I said, now people, you know, they look at me and like, oh man, well maybe TO was on to something.

He, it may not be so bad of a thing, uh, after all, uh, but again, to understand the criteria, uh, for guys to get in and even nominated, um, with the Hall of Fame.

A lot of those guys, they check the boxes, and I, like I said, I'm pretty, like I said, I'm pretty sure I'm going to get, get a lot of flak about it.

But if Robert Kraft doesn't get in on the first go around, Bill Bill Belichick doesn't go in on the first go around, and obviously some of the reasons is why, because they said they're cheat, they cheated.

Should Brady be worried?

Absolutely.

He shouldn't go in on the first round.

He got suspended for being for, for, for cheating.

So all right, you tell me.

Thank you so much for stopping by.

If it's a hot take, it is what it is.

Alright, awesome.

Appreciate it, T.

Thank you so much.