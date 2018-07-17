Bryan Glazer, Edward Glazer, Joel Glazer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Learn about Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners Bryan, Edward and Joel Glazer, including how they made their wealth, their education and more.

July 17, 2018

BRYAN GLAZER, EDWARD GLAZER, JOEL GLAZER | OWNERS, CO-CHAIRMEN | AGE: 53 (BRYAN); 48 (EDWARD); 47 (JOEL)

Bryan Glazer (left), Joel Glazer (center), Edward Glazer (right)

Education: Bryan: American University, Whittier College School of Law; Joel: American University; Ed: Ithaca College

How They Acquired the Franchise: Malcolm Glazer purchased the franchise from the estate of Hugh Culverhouse for a then-record $192 million in 1995 after several failed attempts to buy other pro franchises in both the NFL and MLB. The trio of Glazer brothers and their sister, Darcie, inherited the team following Malcolm’s death in 2014.

Net Worth: The entire Glazer family has a net worth of $4.7 billion (per Forbes in 2015)

Franchise Valuation: $1.975 billion (per Forbes in 2017)

How They Made Their Money: Malcolm Glazer built the family fortune in commercial real estate through First Allied Corporation, which“engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and leasing of community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States.”

In addition to the Bucs, the Glazers also own Manchester United, acquiring a majority ownership of the club between 2003 and ’05.

In the Owner’s Words: “I love football,” Joel Glazer told ESPN in 2011. “I haven’t missed a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game since we’ve owned the team and gone all the way to Japan. I live for Sundays. I live for the wins and can’t stand the losses. Anybody who knows myself or knows my family knows this is a true love.”

Political Donations: The Glazers have donated to both sides of the aisle. Bryan donated $10K to the Republican Party of Florida in 2014 and $5K to Republican George Allen in 2011, but also donated $12,900 to Democrat Charlie Crist between ’09 and ’17. Ed hosted a fundraiser for Donald Trump and donated $250K to the Trump inaugural committee, but also gave $5,400 to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in ’16. Joel’s sole donation outside of the Gridiron super PAC, was a $5,400 contribution to the Hillary Victory Fund in ’16.

NFL Committees: Joel: Media Committee, International Committee and Finance Committee; Bryan: Digital Media Committee.

• Click here to read The MMQB’s Complete NFL Owner’s Guide

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)