Taylor Swift Dropped Perfectly Sweet Line Thanking Travis Kelce in VMAs Speech
Taylor Swift made history at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday night, taking home seven total awards including video of the year for her song “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone. But it was her sweet shout-out to “boyfriend” Travis Kelce that elicited the most cheers from the crowd, as it was one of the rare times Swift publicly referred to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as her significant other.
The two have been linked ever since that one fateful Eras Tour concert two summers ago, with Swift making regular appearances at Chiefs home games last season. Now firmly official with her beau, Swift made her feelings clear about Kelce in her acceptance speech for video of the year.
“When I’d finish a take, and I’d say cut, and we’d be done with that take, I’d always just hear someone like cheering and like ‘whoo’ from across the studio,” Swift said. “And that one person was my boyfriend Travis.”
Swift added, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic.”
Talk about a hard launch.
With her seven awards Wednesday night, Swift became the solo artist with the most career VMAs wins (30). Kelce was unable to attend the VMAs, as he is training with the Chiefs ahead of Kansas City’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.