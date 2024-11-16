Taylor Swift, Kelce Family Was 'Shocked' at Bills Mafia 'Ruthlessness' Last Year
On the surface, it looked like the Kelce-Swift entourage's pit-stop in Orchard Park, NY for a divisional round win on the way to their second consecutive Super Bowl was a lot of fun. Jason Kelce got shirtless, chugged beer with Bills fans, and the Chiefs fans got a 27-24 win.
Evidently, though, the famous fans left Western New York with a bit of a bitter taste in their mouth. Adam Lefkoe, friend of the Kelces, spoke with Kay Adams on Up & Adams this week and revealed the group was somewhat shaken by Bills Mafia:
"I have heard from people very close that it was not a great experience in Buffalo. It was not. For all parties involved. And I'm talking about the most famous of all the parties," Lefkoe said. "I think that it kind of shocked the Kelce family and everyone related to the Kelce family the reception they got."
"I think they were kind of going in being like, 'This is going to be an amazing game with good energy.' And they got there and they experienced Bills Mafia in full form, in its complete ruthlessness."
"And I think they left and went, 'I don't know if I want to experience that again.'"
It remains to be seen officially if Taylor Swift will attend this one.
As luck would have it, Swift has been performing just a few hours up the road and across the national border in Toronto this week. A league source told CBS Sports the scheduling was unintentional. CBS also says the, "expectation," is that Swift will be at Highmark Stadium for the game on Sunday. Swift has not been to any Chiefs road games this season yet.