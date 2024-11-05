SI

Taylor Swift Wears Sweet Jacket When Arriving for Chiefs-Buccaneers Game

Ryan Phillips

Swift arrives to watch the Chiefs play the Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football."
Swift arrives to watch the Chiefs play the Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football."
Taylor Swift is back to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play in person and this time she's wearing an incredible outfit.

Swift arrived to the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football sporting a sweet Chiefs jacket.

Here's video of Swift arriving:

And here's a look at the jacket:

Swift is coming off three tour dates at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over the weekend, and now she's back in attendance to support Kelce. The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are the NFL's top team at 7-0 and are looking for their 14th straight win on Monday Night Football.

So far this season, Kelce has 38 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown. He has been heating up lately, though. The future Hall of Famer has 23 receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown over the team's last three games. That includes a 10-catch, 90-yard performance against the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

He'll be looking to show out for his girlfriend on Monday night.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

