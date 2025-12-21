Taysom Hill Overcome With Emotion Reflecting on Saints Career After Record-Setting Game
Sunday may have been Taysom Hill’s final game in a Saints uniform at the Superdome in New Orleans. If so, he made sure to give all the fans in attendance something to remember.
Hill led his team in rushing as New Orleans beat the visiting Jets, 29-6. In addition to his 42 rushing yards Hill flexed his Swiss Army knife skillset and caught four passes for 36 yards while also completing one pass for a 38-yard gain. It was only the fifth win of the season for the Saints but the fans in attendance were nevertheless thrilled to take in a rare wire-to-wire victory over a struggling opponent.
Hill’s fingerprints were all over the contest and his production in totality is, officially, historic. With his stat line on Sunday Hill became the only player in modern NFL history to record over 1,000 career rushing yards, receiving yards, and passing yards. It’s a record that perfectly encapsulates Hill’s varied talents and how the Saints have leaned into utilizing every aspect of it.
The veteran playmaker has been in New Orleans throughout his career but the 2025 season is the final guaranteed season on his contract and there is a strong possibility the Saints move on. With the final two games of this year on the road, that made Sunday a potentially last bow for Hill at the Superdome. When he was asked to reflect on that in light of what the future might hold, Hill was overcome with emotion as he struggled to make it through an answer detailing what the city and its fans mean to him.
“My wife asked me about that this morning,” Hill said while appearing to fight back tears. “And I didn’t really feel any type of way this morning. But as I was driving to the stadium today, you start to... You start to think about the last nine years and what it’s meant to me and my family, this city and stuff. I think for me personally, you just try to take it all in. But a great experience here tonight. I don’t know what the future holds for me but it was a special day for me and my family.”
If this was it for Hill in New Orleans, what a way to go out. He impacted three different phases of the Saints’ offense in exactly the way Sean Payton did to start Hill’s career. And, to top it all off, it wrote him into the NFL record books. We may never see a player with the combination of talent and circumstance that Hill needed to hit 1,000 yards in three different stats.
Maybe he comes back as a fan favorite gadget player while the Saints shape the next iteration of their franchise. If not, it was a great run.