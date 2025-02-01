TCU's Jack Bech Wins Senior Bowl With TD One Month After Brother's Death in Terror Attack
On Jan. 1, TCU wide receiver Jack Bech dealt with the unimaginable—the death of his brother, former Princeton wide receiver Tiger Bech, in a terror attack in New Orleans.
Saturday marked the one-month anniversary of Tiger's death, and Jack paid tribute to Tiger by wearing his No. 7 in the Senior Bowl. That wasn't all, though—Jack won the game 22–19 for the American team with a touchdown catch with seven seconds left on the clock.
In a postgame interview with Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Jack emotionally discussed his mindset during the game.
"My brother has some wings on me, he gave them to me, he let that all take place," he said. "Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tiger—nothing else but them."
Here's video of the game-winning pass, which Jack caught from Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan.
"It's been surreal, just to be able to come and take place in this game," Jack said. "If I had the option that if I came here, had the worst week ever, ruined my draft stock, but that means I could give my brother a hug right now—I would take that."