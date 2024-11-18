Tee Higgins Was So Close to Catching Joe Burrow's Hail Mary on Final Play vs. Chargers
The Cincinnati Bengals battled back from down 27–6 and almost pulled off a miraculous comeback win against the Los Angeles Chargers. On the final play of the game, Joe Burrow aired up a Hail Mary for his receivers and Tee Higgins had it in his fingers before the ball was knocked away.
After the Bengals' defense surrendered a late touchdown to JK Dobbins with 18 seconds left in the game, the offense tried to pull off a miracle of their own, and they were incredibly close to doing just that.
Burrow got a lot of wind under his Hail Mary attempt, but was forced to throw it before Higgins had gotten into the end zone. In a sea of bodies in the end zone, Higgins could be seen leaping from around the one-yard line and getting both hands on the ball before Chargers DB Derwin James came in from behind and pried the ball loose.
It was an incredibly dramatic ending to what was an incredibly dramatic second half, but ultimately Burrow and the Bengals find themselves on the wrong side of a one-score defeat for the sixth time this year. All but one of their seven losses in 2024 have come via a margin of seven or fewer points.
James made the big play for the Chargers defense to signal the end of Sunday's game, but Higgins will surely be kicking himself for not hanging onto that catch, no matter the degree of difficulty.