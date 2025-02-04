Hall of Fame WR Thinks NFL Games Are 'Rigged' in Favor of Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to make history on Sunday as they can become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls if they're able to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.
While this championship run has been impressive, it has also come with a little bit of controversy as Patrick Mahomes and Co. have seemed to benefit from some questionable calls from the officials.
While Travis Kelce is sick of the narrative that they're getting help from the officials, fans have voiced their concerns about it during both of the Chiefs' playoff wins this year. They aren't the only ones that have been upset about it, either. Former Eagles WR Terrell Owens recently went off on a rant about the Chiefs and how he thinks games are "rigged' in their favor.
"I never would’ve thought I would say that I thought games are rigged but it is unreal at the amount of all calls that are not called against the Kansas City Chiefs that are called against everybody else," Owens said recently on the It Is What It Is podcast.
Owens added this about the refs:
“I'm just not going to count them out with just those guys [Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid] alone, and you got to factor in the refs," he said. "The refs have been a factor in pretty much a lot of their wins."
He also said this goes back to earlier Super Bowl runs by the Chiefs.
“Even when the Niners played in the Super Bowl, look at all the holding calls," Owens said. "If you watched the tape, it was cracked. They were getting clothes lined and they were not calling it. It was blatant, blatant calls that were obvious.”
Here are his full comments: