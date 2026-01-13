Texans' Defense Isn't Just Dominant—It Could Be Legendary
It’s rare for a defense to single-handedly win a Super Bowl. The 2025 Texans might have such a team.
We’ve seen it happen a few times this century. A decade ago, the 2015 Broncos won it all behind DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller ripping around the edge with the No Fly Zone playing behind them. Peyton Manning threw nine touchdowns against 17 interceptions that regular season, and Denver still rolled to its third Lombardi Trophy.
In 2000, the Ravens famously bashed their way to a title with a defense allowing a league-best 10.3 points per game. In four postseason contests, that group permitted an impossible 16 total points, including a shutout of the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV (New York’s only score came on a kick return).
On Monday night, the Texans’ defense put everyone on notice that they might be such a historic group. Houston throttled the host Steelers 30–6 in the AFC wild-card round, advancing to the divisional round for the third consecutive season.
But the story is Houston’s defense, a group that put forth an all-time showing. Against Aaron Rodgers in what might have been his final game, the Texans held the Steelers to 175 total yards on 3.1 yards per play. The defense scored two touchdowns of its own on a strip-sack, with Sheldon Rankins rumbling 33 yards before Calen Bullock recorded a 50-yard pick-six. Rodgers was sacked four times with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter screaming off the sides of the pocket, collecting 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits of their own.
Rodgers finished the game 17-of-33 with 146 yards on 4.4 yards per attempt. The Steelers rushed for 63 on 3.5 yards per carry. They failed to convert a third down in the first half and finished the night 2-of-14.
All year long, Houston’s defense has been suffocating in every way. During the regular season, the Texans led the league in yards allowed at 277.2 and were second in points with 17.4 per game surrendered. Those numbers are even more amazing knowing Houston’s defense faced 186 drives, a figure surpassed by only five teams. Houston also ranked first in EPA per play against (-0.18), EPA per pass (-0.26) and tied for ninth in EPA per rush (-0.07).
Conversely, the offense was 19th in EPA per play (-0.05) and 18th in yards per game (327.0). It’s a unit with a single Pro Bowler in Nico Collins, who could be missing next week after sustaining a concussion in the second half. C.J. Stroud finished 18th in passing yards per game (217.2) among quarterbacks who made at least eight starts.
Next weekend, the Texans will be on short rest before visiting the No. 2-seeded Patriots in New England. If Collins can’t go, it’s not inconceivable that Houston’s offense will consist of Stroud, two rookies in running back Woody Marks and receiver Jayden Higgins, and veteran pass catchers Christian Kirk and Dalton Schultz. Not exactly the Greatest Show on Turf.
Most teams would be dead walking into the stadium with that crew. Houston might need only a score or two for a victory. Based on Monday night, the defense might score enough to win on its own.
Should the Texans win on Sunday, they would either host the Bills in the AFC title game or visit the Broncos.
If it’s the former, Houston would have confidence, having already beaten Buffalo on a night where Davis Mills was under center. In that game, Josh Allen was sacked eight times and intercepted twice in a 23–19 win. If it’s the latter, Bo Nix and his 6.4 YPA isn’t an overwhelming matchup for Houston’s secondary, led by first-team All-Pro Derek Stingley Jr., second-year star corner Kamari Lassiter and a stud safety in Jalen Pitre.
There’s a long way to go for the Texans. They still have a daunting road game ahead with the Patriots posing far more problems than the Steelers. Houston was a favorite going into Pittsburgh. It’s a three-point underdog facing New England and MVP-hopeful Drake Maye.
It’s hard to win a game, let alone a Super Bowl, with one side of the ball having to shoulder such a lopsided burden. Houston is faced with such a task.
So far, the Texans’ defense has faced and conquered all challenges. What’s one more?